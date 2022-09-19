Cristiano Ronaldo finds his smile again with his first career goal in the Europa League

In Moldova, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to scoring. The Portuguese converted a penalty into Sheriff Tirapsol-Manchester United. For CR7 it is the first goal ever in the Europa League.

A complicated summer, goodbye to the Champions League and tense relations with coach ten Haag. A picture that is anything but fantastic for Cristiano Ronaldo which is back holder in Europa League, event that he attended very little in his career. The Manchester United, beaten on his debut by Real Sociedad, he fielded almost all the best players, including CR7, against Sheriff Tirapsol and in Chisinau the Portuguese returned to score, and at 37 and a half years old Ronaldo scored the first goal of his career in this event, first also in this season 2022-2023.

He did everything to leave Manchester United, he wanted to play his beloved Champions League, who has won five times and of which he is the best all-time bomber. But the market didn’t help him. CR7 remained at United, almost a prisoner of himself and is now forced to play the Europa League.

The penalty transformed by Cristiano Ronaldo into Sheriff – Manchester United.

He had already taken the field against Real Sociedad, with no luck, this time the goal was scored against him Sheriff. It is not the best, for someone accustomed to stellar goals, but. better than nothing. Especially considering that Ronaldo has thus removed the zero from the box of goals scored this season. The smile found him, but despite this he denied a photo to a Sheriff fan.

Post, bad luck and a few too many mistakes: Rome defeated by Ludogorets in the Europa League

Manchester United won 2-0, before Ronaldo had scored Jadon Sancho, surprisingly excluded from the Southgate squad for the last two Nations League matches. An important success, however, because after the defeat of the first day an answer was urgently needed. Now the Red Devils have 3 points, like the Sheriff. Real Sociedad commands, which have won both games. After United, the Basques also defeated Omonia Nicosia, stopped at 0 points and the next opponent of the English.