Coppel: who owns this Mexican department store?

Coppel is a Mexican company that offers a wide variety of products. From clothing for women, men and children, appliances, motorcycles, footwear and even toys, among other things.

The company, based in Culiacán, Sinaloa, was founded in 1941. In addition to having branches throughout Mexico, Coppel has also spread to countries such as Argentina.

In addition to a department store, Coppel has other services such as an Afore, a bank called BanCoppel (where people can send money nationwide and to the United States) and credit to purchase products in stores.

In Mexico, it has a total of 1,253 branches distributed in the 32 states of the Republic. Jalisco and the State of Mexico with the entities with the largest number of stores.

Who is the owner of Coppel?

As the name of the company bears, the founder is Enrique Coppel Tamayo, a businessman originally from Culiacán.

The origin of Coppel stores dates back to 1941, when Enrique Coppel Tamayo’s father established a little store called ElGIFT.

With the arrival of World War II, customers had no liquidity to buy cash, so Enrique Coppel Tamayo and his father decided to invest all their saved capital to sell furniture on credit in comfortable weekly installments.

Thus, ElGIFT became a furniture store with a credit system, and it is precisely when it adopts the name of Coppel.