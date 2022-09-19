Charlie Hunnam, why did you turn down the role of Christian Grey?









jamie dornan was not the first, nor the second, nor even the third option to give life to Christian Grey. However, his performance in Fifty Shades of Grey ended up convincing fans of the saga. The eroticism of the film translated into a real success at the international box office: just three weeks after its theatrical release, it grossed more than 500 million dollars. Who wouldn’t want to be in Dornan’s shoes? Several actors turned down the lead role, each for different reasons. Ryan Gosling He was the first to be proposed to be part of the project, but the actor was not at all interested and so he let the producers know. Christian Cooke, Garrett Hedlund, Henry Cavill… There were many names that were considered, until it finally arrived charlie hunnam.

The producers were convinced by his profile, but above all, he was delighted with the script and his character. The racy scenes were not a problem for the actor, something that everyone thought when it came to light that turned down the role. At that time, the signing of him had already been announced. She was the author of the trilogy, EL Jameswho made it public. What happened then? Why didn’t Charlie Hunnam star in the famous trilogy?

He had to explain it himself. The reason, schedule problems: “I was going to finish Sons of Anarchy around eleven on Friday night and I had to catch a plane the next morning to Vancouver to shoot Fifty Shades of Grey, missing the entire first week of rehearsals and having to start shooting on Monday morning. And also the following Monday I started recording Crimson Peak in Toronto. Honestly, I had something like a nervous breakdown.”

The project came at a bad time, if not for that, Charlie Hunnam would be the protagonist of the film. “I didn’t want to fail on a project of this magnitude. I couldn’t seem to transition from Jax Teller to Christian Gray in just 48 hours. I got into more than I could handle and it was sad,” Hunnam acknowledged. In an interview. It was not easy for the actor to make that decision. “It was the worst professional experience of my life. It was the most emotionally destructive and difficult with which I have had to deal professionally”, he confessed.

For the role of the co-star, Anastasia Steeleother names were also considered before that of dakota johnson. The actress Felicity Jones She was one of the first candidates, but her reluctance to undress was a problem. Shailene Woodley turned down the project due to scheduling issues, just like Charlie Hunnam.