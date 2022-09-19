Cesaro was going to face CM Punk the night of his departure from WWE

CM Punk’s departure from WWE in 2014 is a well-known story for wrestling fans. After the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, “The Best in the World” voluntarily walked away from programming after not receiving a break to treat various injuries and physical ailments that he had been suffering in recent weeks.

Quite a few details have been mentioned regarding the company’s future plans for CM Punk. However, there are few mentions of the panorama that WWE had for the fighter on that RAW day of January 26, 2014 in Ohio. A few weeks ago and on the way to the All Elite Wrestling All Out event, Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) provided details about the plans they had for that episode of the red show.

During his talk at the Starrcast convention, “The Swiss Superman” responded to Chris Van Vliet when was the last time he faced CM Punk in his career. “It was quite a while ago,” Claudio said. “There is a curious fact about it. Did you know that I had the opportunity to fight Punk the same night that he left the company?” To the surprise of Chris and those present, Claudio revealed his reaction to this exit “He himself took it upon himself to tell me. I saw him in Cleveland making his way all the way out.”

Not counting house shows and royal battles, Claudio Castagnoli and CM Punk met in the WWE ring on two occasions. Both occurred during the NXT tapings in August 2012, with the two competitors drawing a singles match before Punk teamed with Seth Rollins to face Antonio Cesaro and Kassius Ohno. Outside of WWE, CM Punk defeated Claudio Castagnoli in 2004 during a United States IWA event.

