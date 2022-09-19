Cardi B celebrates her son Wave’s birthday with an extravagant car party

Cardi-B You are not limited in expenses when it comes to organizing birthday parties for your loved ones. And for the first anniversary of your son’s life Wavethe rapper of Dominican origin prepared one of those unforgettable celebrations for her baby and her guests to have a great time surrounded by… cars!

Wave’s first birthday party had a car theme, as the proud mother showed on her social networks, where she posted some photos of the place of the celebration and many others of the birthday boy with his parents and siblings.

Lamborghinis and hundreds of balloons decorated the ballroom where Cardi B and Offset They prepared the birthday of the youngest of their offspring. Let us remember that together they are also parents of culturewhile the rapper is the father of three other children who were also celebrating his little brother.

All seven wore custom matching jean outfits. “My hearts,” commented the interpreter of “I Like It” next to the family portraits that were taken.

In other images we can see that among the gifts they gave Wave there is a personalized remote control car so that the little one can ride while his parents guide him.

The marriage’s followers joined the virtual celebration for Wave’s first birthday and wished him the best through the comments they left on Instagram. Some congratulations to which we join from CyberCuba: Congratulations!

