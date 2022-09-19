Cameron Diaz explains what his return to acting will be like

Cameron Díaz has a long career in cinema being one of the most beloved actresses internationally thanks to her work in ‘Something About Mary’ or ‘Charlie’s Angels’, among other films. In 2014, she even held the title of being the highest-paid female performer in Hollywood, although she didn’t really care since At that time he decided to move away from the big screen to focus on his family life and other projects such as his brand of organic wines.

“I retired because I just decided that I wanted something different in my life. I had spent too much time working, making movies and it leaves you crushed. I had no space for my personal life,” she said at the time. Now, eight years later, Cameron Diaz has decided to resume her acting career. And it is precisely about this return to the profession that he wanted to talk about on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’.

The interpreter will participate in the movie ‘Back to action’, one of the most promising bets on Netflix for the coming months and with a title that fully represents the moment in which California finds itself. She will do it together with Jamie Foxx, with whom she has already shared more than one project in the past. “I have made two films with him. He is so professional and talented that he makes everything easy. I know that being able to work with him will be a lot of fun.”she says.

nerves and emotion

Regarding returning to her role as an actress, Cameron Diaz assures that she is very nervous and excited. “It is a process. I just fell back into it. He feels a little different,” she says. “I’m nervous because I have to listen to Jamie. He’s like a racehorse and I just want to be able to support him along the way,” she confesses to Fallon. The film, a comedy with touches of action, will hit the platform next year as it will begin shooting “very soon”.