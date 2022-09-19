Bisquets Obregón: Who is the owner and what is the history?

Biscuits Obregon is one of the most successful franchises in Mexico and has at least 120 branches throughout the Mexican Republic. This chain is recognized for offering breakfasts, but also specialties, since it was founded in 1945, who is the owner? We’ll tell you next.

The history of Bisquets Obregón, according to its corporate page, dates back to 1945 when the restaurant was founded. ‘The Pearl of the Orient’ in the mayor’s office of Álvaro Obregón. Until 1995, four decades later, it began to operate under the franchise model and opened its first store outside of Mexico City: in Cancún, Quintana Roo.

Who is the owner of Bisquets Obregón?

The restaurant called ‘La Perla de Oriente’ was founded by Miguel Angel Mancera Segura… and if the name seems familiar, it is because it is the father of the former head of government of Mexico City: Miguel Ángel Mancera Espinosa. The now senator of the PRD bench is a shareholder of said company.

Bisquets Obregón are owned by the Mancera family, under the name of Pan y Café de Tradición SA de CV.. During his time at the head of the capital government, Mancera Espinosa came to be questioned for the time he invested in the family business; In his wealth declarations, the politician never hid his facet as an entrepreneur.

Miguel Ángel Mancera is one of the shareholders of Bisquets Obregón (Special)

According to the official website of Bisquets Obregón, they offer reasonable and accessible prices to diners, “an atmosphere of cordiality, respect and gratitude”, in addition to quality certification as a franchising company. In 2005, it received the Telmex award as one of the fastest growing companies in the country.

How much does a Bisquets Obregón franchise cost?

This company has a wide variety of branches in Mexico City and the metropolitan area of ​​the State of Mexico, but also in cities such as: Boca del Río, Cancún, León, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Mérida, Morelia, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Villahermosa, among other.

The initial fee to set up a Los Bisquets Obregón franchise, according to its official website, is 65 thousand dollars for a standard branch, that is, an initial investment of one million 300 thousand pesos; while for a small branch you need 40 thousand 950 dollars, around 819 thousand pesos.