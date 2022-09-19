Billie Eilish does not do well to imitate Rosalía

Rosalía is making history with her concert tour ‘MOTOMAMI World Tour’. Her memorable looks, her choreographies and even a funny gesture have gone viral on all internet platforms and even the singer Billie Eilish has wanted to imitate her, although it hasn’t worked out for her at all.

We are talking about the gesture that Rosalía makes before performing the song ‘Bizcochito’, a very funny way of expressing some kind of displeasure, contempt or boredom, while playing with her hair. At this point we all know what gesture we are talking about, since she has gone around the world for the hilarious reactions of her fans. In fact, Billie Eilish is so fascinated by this gesture that she tried to recreate it at her last concert in New Zealand, last Thursday, September 8. The interpreter of songs like ‘Happier Than Ever’ and ‘No time To Die’ tried to make Rosalía’s face on several occasions, but was unsuccessful. However, instead of getting frustrated or upset, Eilish ended up laughing on stage with her fans, so she still managed to amuse the concertgoers.

Here’s the iconic moment of @rosalia at BIZCOCHITO yesterday in Bogotá, Colombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/fHVdBD1Sc9 – ROSALÍA COLOMBIA 🇨🇴 (@ROSALIAC0LOMBIA) September 2, 2022

Due to the hype that has been generated around the performance of ‘Bizcochito’, Rosalía wanted to explain how she came up with that face before starting to sing. In an interview granted to La Pija and La Quinqui, the collaborators of Europa FM’s morning show ‘Cuerpos especial’, the interpreter of ‘Despecha’ revealed how this gesture became part of her concert performance. “I was in rehearsal. We were doing the choreography and doing it so many times one gets bored of how to work it. So without meaning to, I started doing that to make the boys laugh, to make the boys laugh. I saw that they laughed and then I said ‘ah, well, I’m going to do it’. From improvising, it came out, and then I said ‘well, I’ll leave it’. I don’t know, I didn’t expect people to react like that,” she said.

They accuse Billie Eilish of wanting to imitate other famous artists

Although Billie and Rosalía have known each other personally for some time, given that in January 2021 they collaborated on the creation of the song ‘Lo vas a Olvidar’, which was part of the soundtrack of one of the special episodes of the ‘Euphoria’ series, aired on HBO Max; some of the Catalan’s fans have not liked at all that the young Californian has tried to imitate her iconic gesture in one of her concertssince they claim that he is doing it to gain popularity.

Likewise, some Internet users recalled that the interpreter announced the premiere of the video clip of her song in Spanish with Rosalía a few days after the singer Selena Gómez released her song ‘De una vez’, also in Spanish. This generated a large number of reactions on Twitter, since users of the platform claimed that she was imitating and taking advantage of the premiere of Selena Gómez’s new song to increase the views of her video clip.