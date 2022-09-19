The commercial and leisure space of our municipality commemorates the figure of the Gotham City superhero. Batman celebrates his day at X-Madrid in Alcorcón

Another year, and now there are three, the ‘Batman Day’ has been celebrated in X-Madrid, the commercial and leisure area of ​​Alcorcón. A holiday, in that sense,which is commemorated every year (and by order of Warner Bros and DC Entertainment) the third saturday of september on a day that is entirely dedicated to Dark Knight.

This celebration, therefore, took place all over the planet on the 17th. And, as we say, it was also held at X-Madrid, hand in hand with the Spanish publisher ECC Comics, which has three establishments throughout Spain. One of them, we must not forget, is located in the commercial and leisure area of ​​Alcorcón, on the first floor.

double celebration

Although X-Madrid’s ‘Batman Day’ did not stop there. And it is that the establishment and ECC Comics also wanted to celebrate on the day of Sunday 18, in view of the success that this celebration had in past editions. With this, and under the slogan ‘Unmask the fun’wanted to celebrate their own ‘Batman Weekend’, which was most special.

During these two days, the Alcorcón complex was packed with activitiesto value the stories and the legacy of the ‘Bat Man’, the reference detective in GothamCity. Therefore, and among other initiatives, ECC Comics installed the Harley Quinn salon at its headquarters and organized a makeup workshopwhere all fans of the superhero could be characterized as Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn or the Joker.

Also took place the gotham City Body Shop, what they could become the drawings of the followers of the Dark Knight on badges. and even another decal workshop. Apart from that, several characters from the ‘Bat’ Universe, such as Harley Quinn, the Penguin, Poison Ivy and, of course, Batman himself, were seen by the X-Madrid facilities, where they met their fans.

Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ is screened at the Ocine

Although the tributes did not stop there. Likewise, and to continue with the celebrations of ‘Batman Day’, the Ocine of X-Madrid screened during the weekend (and both in Spanish as in the original version) the movie ‘Batman’ from 1989, the tape he directed Tim Burton and which starred Michael Keatonwith Jack Nicholson in the role of ‘Joker’. All this to celebrate in a big way some magnificent days, that commemorated one of the most famous superheroes in history.

