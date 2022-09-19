Attention Maverick and Oroch! RAM will launch a compact pick-up

The CEO of RAM, Mike Koval, mentioned some of the future plans that the North American company has. In particular, he highlighted that they are seriously considering entering the business of compact pickups, throwing a truck under the 1500.

In addition, the American leadership is considering the wide range of brands that belong to the Stellantis group, the result of the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA. The CEO said that they look favorably on those models that have had sales records in markets such as South America and Australia.

It would not be crazy to think that the RAM’s next compact pick-up will be the Fiat Toroa truck that has achieved good results in our region, but it is most likely that it will work in a brand new truckdue to the demands of some markets such as the United States.



If we compare the Ford Maverick, the Santa Cruz, the Toro, the Orochmaybe RAM have to resolve the large difference in load that exists between Ford’s option and the new bet from Michigan. In turn, the project of a compact pick-up will arise after the ram brand decided to launch a mid-size truck. According to the manager, the idea is to have smaller models.

In addition, Koval stressed that in 2024 the production of the RAM 1500 electric. It is estimated that in October the new models that will be launched on the market in the coming years will be revealed.