Amsterdam: Drake and Giveon sign a song from the soundtrack

The film Amsterdam he hired, for his song used on the creditsthe pair of artists composed of Drake And Giveon. Based on what is reported by Deadlinejust before the world premiere which took place at Lincoln Center, the song was finished and delivered just in time.

Daniel Pemberton worked on the entire Amsterdam soundtrack, the new film directed by David O. Russell, until he was urged to create something connected to some central themes of the story. So he started working on it with producer Matthew Budman, and then involved Drake as well.

The title of the song that will be published by Epic Records September 23 is Time, born from the collaboration with Giveon, Drake, and Pemberton, and was produced by the latter and Jahaan Sweet. The song is inspired by the main themes of the film, and then expresses them through the voice of Giveon, building his text on the importance of spending time with the people you love.

The dark-tinged comedy takes place in the 1930s when the three protagonists played by Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie are accused of murder and find themselves grappling with a conspiracy linked to one of the most shocking secret plans in American history.

The cast will also include Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Taylor Swift, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, Alessandro Nivola, Timothy Olyphant, and Andrea Riseborough.