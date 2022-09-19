Amici 22, the first episode: the class, the super guests and the lineup. Everything you need to know

The doors of the most famous school in Italy open today at 2 pm on Canale 5. “Friends of Maria De Filippi”Is now in its twenty-second edition and is the longest-running talent show in Italy. For the new formation of the class of dancers and singers, many super guests in the studio will be involved, coming from the world of entertainment and sport: Can Yaman, Alessia Marcuzzi, Christian De Sica, Pio and Amedeo, Roberto Saviano, Peppe Vessicchio, Leonardo Pieraccioni, Gianmarco Tamberi and Salvatore Esposito.

For an ideal handover, the last winner of “Amici” cannot be missing, Luigi Strangis who will present the new single “Look good on everything“. “This song officially opens the way to my next album – said Luigi – and I am very happy that it is a pop rock song to represent this new phase of my music”. The singer-songwriter will perform live November 16 at the Alcatraz in Milan And November 20 at the Atlantic in Rome. But even before that on October 27 Strangis will be in cinemas with the new live-action film “The Talent of Mr. Crocodile”, In which he interprets the Italian songs of the crocodile Lyle, which in the original version are interpreted by Shawn Mendes.

Speaking of the novelties of this edition, the dancer, songwriter, director joins the team of professors Emanuel Lo and returns Arisa. Confirmed for the prom Alessandra Celentano and Raimondo Todarofor singing there will still be Rudy Zerbi and Lorella Cuccarini. The daily strip of “Amici” will start from Tuesday 20 September at 4 pm again on Canale 5.