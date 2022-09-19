A book recovers the ironic and irreverent texts that Nora Ephron wrote before she died

(By Ana Clara Pérez Cotten). Fresh, light and honest, “I don’t remember anything”, by the journalist and screenwriter Nora Ephron, known for her work in films such as “When Harry Met Sally” or “Syntonía de amor”, invites you to go through a series of vintage postcards ranging from the days of exercising journalism in the 60s, that golden decade in the American newsrooms and the criticism of the absurd avant-garde New York cuisine, to its sentimental failures and the most abject fear of growing old.

Published two years before his premature death in 2012 and recently published in Spain by Libros del Asteroides, the book recovers the life of Ephron (New York, 1941-2012). The author met Eleanor Roosevelt, she was the daughter of a New York couple who wrote scripts for Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy and an intern at the Kennedy White House, she was married to Carl Bernstein -one of the Watergate journalists- and wrote films like “Julie & Julia” and “You have an email” but, beyond the biography, “I don’t remember anything” favors an acid, lucid and little self-condescending look.

A three-time Oscar nominee for best screenplay, Ephron showcased strong, independent women who were ahead of their time, like the anti-nuclear activist Meryl Streep played in “Silkwood,” directed by Mike Nichols. But he also reinvented the romantic comedy in movies like Rob Reiner’s “When Harry Met Sally,” or the romantic comedy “Something to Remember,” starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, the couple he brought back together in “You’ve Got an E- mail”.

“I don’t remember anything” recovers something of the fresh and light register of the dialogues of those films when the author exposes her vulnerability when talking about her divorces, how disturbed she is by the whirlwind that messes up the hair on her head, when she confesses her addiction to an online game or recount some job failures and the fear of getting old. And although she uses herself as raw material to elaborate these twenty texts, her art consists in avoiding the narcissistic gesture and the superficial comment.

The author also seems determined to warn how random success is. She recalls that when her uncle Hal died – her mother’s brother, a wealthy and distant man – she speculated for months on an inheritance that would free her from finishing a script she had agreed to write for money. But the sum that she got was only enough to buy a cherry tree and she was forced to finish writing another script, that of “When Harry Met Sally”, a romantic comedy that changed the genre and laid the foundations for what would come later.

Protagonist of the golden years of North American journalism and member of the stable cast of the cinematographic world for several decades, Ephron remains faithful to what his intuition, personal taste or even whim dictates in each text. “I went to a lot of legendary rock concerts. And I was thinking the whole time when would they finish and where would we go for dinner after, and if the restaurant would still be open by then and what would I order”, he confesses.

In the chapter “Journalism: A Love Story,” the author recreates her beginnings in the business, in the early 1960s, in newsrooms full of possibilities at Newsweek and the Post, full of journalists passionate about her career. “I was in love with journalism for many years. I loved the local section room. I loved the whole batch. I loved to smoke, drink Scotch whiskey and play poker. He didn’t know anything and had chosen a profession that didn’t require knowing much. I loved the speed. I loved the delivery times. I loved that yesterday’s newspaper was used to wrap the fish. `A story like this cannot be invented ”, was a phrase that I often said”, she recalls about the years she dedicated to the profession.

Along with the story of work passion, she also recovers that of love passion: “I married a journalist and it didn’t go well. But then I married someone else and yes.” It was this same reflection that led her to publish the novel “Heartburn” in 1983, in which she fictionalized the story of her marriage to Carl Bernstein, one of the journalists in the Watergate case, and which allowed her to tell the general public how Bernstein, a national hero, he was in private an unpresentable. “My religion is: Get over it. I turned that into a funny story. I wrote a novel. With the money I earned from the novel I bought a house. They say that with time the pain is forgotten. It’s the cliché of childbirth: the pain is forgotten. I do not share that opinion. I remember the pain. What is forgotten in reality is love. The divorce has lasted much longer than the marriage, but it’s finally over”, she muses in “I don’t remember anything”.

Ephron managed the leukemia quietly and for many his death was a shock because only his closest family and friends knew he had cancer. Two years before the end, he left in the pages of “I don’t remember anything” the testimony of how he expected that ending: “Realizing that I only have a few good years left has impacted me and given me a lot to think about. -he tells in a chapter that he dedicates to the inevitability of aging-. I wish I had found some deep revelation, but no. I try to find out every day what I am really interested in doing. I tell myself: if this is one of the last years of my life, am I really doing what I want?” (Télam)