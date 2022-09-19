5 movies where Julia Roberts and George Clooney worked and that you can see

Julia Roberts and George Clooney at the presentation of “The Master of Money” at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier



Their film careers span more than 30 years. Each one has known how to follow their own path that has even led them to win an Oscar each. But when they are together on screen the world stops because they work from memory and complement each other wonderfully. Julia Roberts Y George Clooney are part of that golden generation of cinema that survives with the arrival of streaming and although most of their productions are part of another era (to call it in some way) they knew how to find a way and continue to keep it current until today.

We invite you to take a tour of those fictions that had them together on screen and that viewers loved and enjoyed:

Ocean’s Eleven (the big scam2001)

Just started the 21st century, Julia Roberts Y George Clooney joined this project that ended up becoming a saga directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film was a remake of that film released in 1960 directed by Lewis Milestone. Here Clooney plays Danny Ocean, who after being released from prison, reunites with his partner, Rusty (Brad Pitt) to carry out a robbery at a Las Vegas casino owned by Terry Benedict (Andy García). Julia Roberts plays Tess Ocean, Danny’s ex-wife, now in a relationship with Terry. But don’t worry, they get back together at the end of the film and we will see the fruits of that relationship in the film’s sequel. The cast is completed by Matt Damon, Don Cheadle and Casey Affleck among others. can be seen in hbo max.

“Ocean’s Eleven”: We saw them in 2001 in the first film of the saga (Warner Pictures)

Confessions of a dangerous mind 2003)

This film had the script of the great charlie kaufman and in turn has the address of George Clooney who also had the pleasure of acting. This is Clooney’s directorial debut and of course he decided to have his friend Julia Roberts for this project in the role of Patricia Watson, an intriguing woman who will push the film’s central character to the limit. Confessions of a dangerous mind It tells the life of Chuck (Sam Rockwell), a television presenter who worked at night as a CIA assassin. It can be seen on Apple TV +.

Trailer for “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind”: George Clooney’s debut as director where he also acts and of course he added his friend Julia Roberts. (Miramax)

Ocean´s Twelve (The new great scam2004)

Such was the success of the big scam that the producers decided to add one more film. So it was. Julia and George got back together again under the leadership of Soderbergh. The film began three years after what happened in The big scam when Danny (Clooney) lives with his now wife Tess (Roberts) in Connecticut. But not everything is rosy and the arrival of Benedict (García) who comes to claim the robbery he suffered in his casino, will make Danny return to the charge. Although they are very little on screen together, Julia and George give away some of the best moments of the film that once again raised millions around the world and of course we have a third installment but without Roberts in the cast. can be seen in hbo max.

“Ocean’s Twelve”: Sequel to “Ocean’s Eleven”, where we see Julia and George together again (Warner Pictures)

The Master of Money (Money Monster, 2016)

This film directed by the also actress Jodie Foster It passed without much recognition but it is worth seeing and looking for it on some platform. Once again we see Julia and George on the screen in a very engaging thriller. Clooney plays Lee Gates, a television presenter who enjoys great popularity for being one of the gurus of the Wall Street financial world. His general producer, and the woman who guides Gates’ career, is Patty (Julia Roberts), in whom this man places all his trust. The conflict begins when a young man named Kyle (Jack O’Connell) interrupts in the middle of a program and threatens Lee with a gun and a bomb. The boy expresses that his family lost all his money because of advice given by the presenter, which turned out to be the worst investment. Patty decides to broadcast this event live, which is seen all over the world. can be seen in AppleTV+.

“The Master of Money”: The film directed by Jodie Foster put them back together on screen (Sony Pictures)

Trip to paradise (Ticket to paradise2022)

A new comedy reunites them with this super movie duo. The film has just been released and shows us Julia as Georgia and Clooney as David, parents of Lily (kaitlyn dever) who are divorced a long time ago and get along more than badly. Fate will bring us together again when their daughter decides that she is going to marry a young man she met on vacation in Bali, a place where she arrived after graduating as a lawyer. Georgia and David will do everything possible to make her daughter give up marrying this young man she just met. The funny situations between them are some of the best in the film in which the viewer perceives the good vibes between them and their bond of friendship, despite the fact that they play two who hate each other. Available in theaters.

“Ticket to paradise”: the romantic comedy that brings Julia Roberts and George Clooney back together on the big screen (UIP)

