Zendaya makes history at the 2022 Emmys

In 2020, Zendaya won her first Emmy for playing Rue, A Troubled Soul, in Euphoria of HBO and was nominated this year for a record four awards as executive producer of the series and for writing the original lyrics of two songs featured in Euphoria, I’m Tired and Elliot’s Song. “Zendaya’s main showcase for the second season was the fifth episode, Stand Still Like the Hummingbird, in which the painful reality of Rue’s relapse comes into focus in an anxious way.

“Euphoria it has been a great learning ground for me, ”Zendaya told a Vanity Fair the morning of the Emmy nominations, attributing to the creator Sam Levinson and the director of photography Marcell Rev the merit of having inspired her to direct one day: «I feel I can [dirigere] more and more every day that passes next to them, which allow me to take on more and more responsibilities and allow me to give my contribution. Sometimes a lot more than two cents, sometimes more than 50 dollars. But they let me be creative and I’m grateful for the opportunity to do it again. ‘

Zendaya defended her title against fellow nominees, including the expected winner Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, Laura Linney for Ozark, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show and the former winner of the category Jodie Comer for Killing Eve.

During the evening, Zendaya couldn’t help but steal the attention. The host Kenan Thompson said of the star at the opening of the show: “Zendaya just turned 26. Twenty-six is ​​an odd age in Hollywood.

Euphoria expanded his Emmy footprint for its highly-acclaimed second season, garnering 16 nominations, including one for the drama series, which ultimately went to Succession for the second time. (The show’s first season had garnered three of six nominations, including Zendaya’s win.) The star Sydney Sweeney, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Emmy night, lost the award for supporting actress in a drama series to the three-time winner Julia Garner for Ozark.

The production of the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria it hasn’t started yet.