‘You are good on everything’, the new single by Luigi Strangis – Il Mohicano

Is titled ‘Look good on everything’ is the new unreleased single from Luigi Strangisa young singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Lamezia Terme, winner of the 2022 edition of ‘Amici’, out on Friday, distributed by Artist First and produced by Simone Guzzino. ‘You look good on everything’, explains the singer-songwriter, “officially opens the way to my next album and I’m really very happy that a pop rock song represents this new phase of my music”. After the summer stages that saw him as the protagonist of his first real tour this summer, Strangis will bring ‘Stay good on everything’ also on the stage of his next lives (produced and distributed by Vivo Concerti) on November 16th at Alcatraz in Milan. and on November 20 at the Atlantic in Rome.

Luigi Strangis will star in the cinemas of the new live-action film for families from 27 October ‘The Talent of Mr. Crocodile’. In the film, produced by Sony Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia, Luigi interprets the Italian songs of the crocodile Lyle, which in the original version are sung by the Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. Based on Bernard Waber’s best-selling book series, ‘The Talent of Mr. Crocodile’ is a live-action for the whole family that tells the story of the crocodile Lyle and his adventures with the Primm family. Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, written by Will Davies, ‘The Talent of Mr. Crocodile’ stars in the cast Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman. The film features original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the writers of ‘The Greatest Showman’, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Credit Photo: Gabriele Gregis