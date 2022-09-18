► WWE used real strippers during Raw Underground

Raw Underground debuted in the third hour of WWE’s weekly red brand show on August 3, 2020 as a show in which Superstars dueled with MMA-like rules in a ring without ropes. A few months she disappeared from the programming after having gone unnoticed by it. And no one has missed it. Although it would not be unfair to point out that it was an idea that perhaps needed more time. Or better treatment. But you don’t really expect to be given another chance.

Even so, two years later we return to talk about Raw Underground in Super Fights because we have had a curious novelty: the women who appeared to give atmosphere were real strippers. We do not have a source outside the organization nor is it a rumor but words from Omos. The giant is not doing much in WWE since Triple H took control, it seems that he does not like this fighter too much, but he recently told the same thing in Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy:

“At first I thought they were just actresses, but they said: ‘No, they are literally strippers’. For me it was like: ‘Woah’”.

Omos was unveiled on Raw Underground and once it was canceled he began working on Raw, where he was Tag Team Champion. He was being built as the next monster in the company but now that Braun Strowman is back he looks like he will have to wait for his turn for another time. We will see how his career evolves in the remainder of 2022.

