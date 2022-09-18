WWE reuses the White Rabbit song as rumors of Bray Wyatt’s return grow

Just as it happened in the recordings of this Friday of SmackDown, WWE has touched on the subject again White Rabbit of Jefferson Airplane during one of the breaks of the live event Bakersfield, California. This fact has been related to a possible return of Bray Wyatt to the company or a new entry theme for Karrion Kross.

On the side of Bray Wyatt it has been known that he has had approaches with Triple H for a possible return, after being fired last year. A move that could be very feasible, as the new creative head has brought in a lot of laid-off talent in recent weeks.

For its part, this song has been related to Karrion Kross because in his time on the Lucha Undergound program he was known for the character of White Council, literal translation into Spanish of the name of the song that has sounded for two consecutive days in WWE shows.

Karrion Kross finds himself in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre, which is estimated to take them to a fight at the WWE Extreme Rules live premium event, which will be held next October.

Below is a video of what happened on Saturday night at the live event from Bakersfield, Calif.

