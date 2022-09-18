Would you recognize Catherine Zeta-Jones if she was your waitress?









There are actors who do whatever it takes to get into the role. Denzel Washington, without going any further, was secretly following his co-star, Jared Leto, while preparing his character in Small details. Although for madness, those of Leto, who came to send Will Smith sex toys and Margot Robbie a rat while they worked together on the film suicide squad. All to “create a dynamic, an element of surprise and spontaneity,” in his own words. He also pretended to be disabled during the filming of Morbid, his last work, a decision that cost him a wave of criticism. When Catherine Zeta-Jones he had to prepare his role in the film no reservationsdid not hesitate to do the same as his colleagues, although his idea was not so extreme.

The actress stars in the Scott Hicks film, where she gives life to Kate Armstrong, a prestigious chef of a trendy Manhattan restaurant. His life is shaken when he has to take care of his nine-year-old niece after the death of her sister and, at the same time, resolve his differences with Nick, his new kitchen assistant, with whom he ends up having great chemistry.

To get into the role of the great chef, Catherine Zeta-Jones decided pretend to be a waitress for a day. The most surprising thing is that practically no one recognized her. She didn’t need to hide her face or wear a disguise. “When people talk to me, there is usually eye contact. But if you’re a waitress they don’t look at you, they just listen to you,” explained the actress after her experience at the restaurant. Finally, one of her clients managed to identify her. “I went unnoticed for a while. But eventually a savvy customer did it and I had to go back to the kitchen.”

Additionally, both Catherine Zeta-Jones and the rest of the cast, including co-star Aaron Eckharttheir new kitchen helper, received cooking lessons by top chefs. The actress confessed that at that time she used to cook for her children, but she was not an expert in the matter. Something she realized while she was shooting the movie no reservations. “I have to say it was just as scary as it was in the beginning, a few weeks before we started shooting, I had to learning how to avoid getting my fingers cut off and be attentive”, he acknowledged.