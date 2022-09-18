Without being as top as an Audi or a BMW, it is one of the best SUVs in its segment

It doesn’t have the glamor of the Audi, BMW either Mercedes. And it is not the best-selling model of its brand either. However the Citroën C5 Aircross should not be missing from the list of options for those looking for a C SUV and they don’t settle for just anything, but they don’t want to spend more than they should either.

We are talking about an SUV that measures 4,500mm long, 1,840mm wide Y 1,654mm highwith a battle 2,730mm and a generous trunk 580 liters expandable up to 1,510 liters. And it stands out for virtues such as its design, its space and interior comfort, its complete equipment, its excellent driving behavior and its adjusted prices.

Citroen C5 Aircross 2022

Nothing to envy of the premium models

Suffice it to say that the variant of access is announced on the website of citroen since 27,595 euros, according to the Citroën online store. Cheaper than rivals like the Kia Sportsage or the nissan qashqai in their access versions. And pay attention to everything you take in return.

The Citroën C5 Aircross access moves with a gasoline engine 1.2 liters of 130 hp of power and 230 Nm of maximum torque. It is associated with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.

Performance and equipment for the Citroën C5 Aircross access

With this block, the C5 Aircross on offer accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.5 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 195km/hregistering a mixed consumption of 6.2 liters per 100 km, according to the WLTP cycle.

Citroen C5 Aircross 2022

Finally, it includes the finish feel. And it has details like: