Why does the water pump in a vehicle fail and how do you know when it should be replaced?

The water pump is responsible for circulating the constant flow of coolant from the radiator through the engine and vice versa to keep it at optimum temperature.

However, contaminated or incompatible coolant, infrequent replacement of coolant in a vehicle, and even improper tension on the belt that drives the water pump can eventually damage it.

First of all, the worst thing that can be done to this part of the cooling system is to try to replace the coolant it requires using water, because that, in addition to raising the temperature of a vehicle, will cause irreversible damage to the pump itself by forcing it to work. in extreme heat conditions.

In the latest model vehicles, this action implies that the chlorine in the water enters into a chemical reaction with other components and causes premature oxidation in the pump, in addition to affecting certain areas of the engine made of aluminum.

As this pump circulates the coolant, absorbing heat and dissipating it into the atmosphere, when it fails, serious overheating occurs in the engine.

Although preventative maintenance can save a lot of headaches, few people do it and freak out when the gauge on the dash shows a hotter-than-normal coolant temperature.

However, beforehand it is possible to determine that there is a problem with the water pump, since coolant dripping begins to be evident, which denotes a leak and consequently causes a drop in the level of the pump, as well as a excessive engine heating.

At first glance, it can be detected that the pump frame itself may have fractured or that its bearing seal may have collapsed due to the presence of rust.

The truth is that a defective water pump can cause complete engine failure and for that reason it is most practical to replace it as soon as possible with another from a certified manufacturer.

It should be noted that when the water pump bearings start to fail, there are also some strange noises, so that one is a warning to go to an expert.

