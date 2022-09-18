Why do 50-year-old men prefer younger women?

In 2014, George Clooney, one of Hollywood’s golden bachelors, He finally left the bachelorhood by marrying Amal Alamuddina prestigious lawyer whom he had met in Italy a year beforein July 2013, and unexpectedly, after a mutual friend of both showed up accompanied by her at her house in Lake Como. He was 53 years old and she was 36.. Between the two, there are 18 years of difference.

The Clooneys, who have since had two children and become one of the most respected marriages in Hollywood, they are not the only celebrity couple in which there is a considerable age difference between the man and the woman. The latest conquest of Mick Jagger, the inexhaustible leader of The Rolling Stone who has a less than striking love history, is the choreographer Melanie Hamrick, with whom he began dating in 2014. He, who has been waging war for decades, is now 79 years old, and she is only 35. Between the two, the age difference is 44 years. Almost nothing.

In the vast world of the internet, where the topics of conversation are often cyclical, the case of one of the most renowned actors in the world is also often mentioned: Leonardo Dicaprio. The Titanic star is not married, nor does she look like she wants to be, but countless women have passed through his love lifeand all of them shared one characteristic: were under 25. In some cases, they were the same age as Leo himself, or even a couple of years older than him (when the actor started dating Bridget Hall, he was 17 and she was 20), but the vast majority have always been older. younger than him. His last conquest, Camila Morrone, turned 25 last June. He is already 47 years old, that is, between the two there are 22 years difference. Will the relationship hold up now that Morrone has reached the actor’s supposed age limit?

Why do men prefer them young?

If we look within our borders, we can also find these cases of age difference. The best known is probably that of the presenter Risto Mejide, who is 21 years older than his wife, Laura Escanes, but he’s not the only one. The actor Quim Gutiérrez, 41, is 17 years older than his partner, the model Paula Willems, who is 24 years old, and Julio Iglesias, 78, is 22 years older than his partner, Miranda Rijnsburger56, whom he has been dating since 2010.

While is true that there are couples in which she is older (Belén Rueda, for example, is 20 years older than her partner, Javier Artime, and Shakira is 10 years older than her ex, Piqué), the The image that is most often repeated in these circles is that of a man much older than his wife.

To date, Leonardo DiCaprio has not dated any woman over the age of 25imago images/Future Image/Cordon Press

This fact, which at first glance may seem quite curious, can be explained if one attends to the results of a study carried out in 2014 by Finnish researchers. In this study, led by Abo Akademi University psychology professor Jan Antfolk and published in the journal Evolution & Behavior, questioned 12,500 people about the age of their partners and their sexual preferencesand it was found that for most men the The ideal age for a woman was 24 or 25 years old.. They, instead, they preferred men their own age or, failing that, a little olderalthough they gave less importance to this factor.

Behind this preference, points to a biological motif that identifies youth as a symbol of fertility. According to these evolutionary theories, the male brain is capable of identifying aspects of a woman that may increase the chance of spreading your genes more easilywhich leads them to look for partners younger than them.

On the contrary, and always according to these theories, women would seek protection and stabilitywhich would lead them to feel more attracted to partners their own age or slightly older who were tall and strong.

Other less clichéd theories, on the other hand, point not to a biological factor, but to a more psychological factor that would lead many of these men to look for younger partners simply because they are more impressionable than others of the same age. Furthermore, there are those they point to the crisis of the 50s or the yearning to revive youth as reasons reasons that lead many men to look for partners younger than them, and who defends that the very scheme of society, in which a man with a young woman is seen with better eyes than the other way aroundencourages many to follow this trend.