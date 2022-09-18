Who owns Liverpool and what is the history of this iconic store?

The Port of Liverpool is a Mexican company, known only as Liverpoolwhich has a very famous chain of department stores in Mexico because it is present in a large part of the national territory, so we will mention its history, as well as who its owner is.

The history of the successful company began in the year of 1847, when it was founded by Jean-Baptiste Ebrardwho decided to install a drawer dedicated to the sale of fine fabrics in the center of Mexico City.

Then, according to company information, Baptiste Ebrard began to import merchandise from Europe, specifically shipped in the port of Liverpool, England, so he decided to name his store.

Over the years it began to grow and has important events such as the inauguration of the new Liverpool Center building on Avenida 20 de Noviembre, where the first escalators in the capital were installed.

Liverpool shopping center building. Credits: INAH

The 1960s were another important time for the company, since in 1962 Liverpool Insurgentes was opened, the first branch entirely of El Puerto de Liverpool, and in 1965 it began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).

Years later they opened the Perisur Shopping Center with its warehouse, being the first Shopping Center of the Liverpool Group and then they continued with the purchase of Fabricas de Francia, Comercial Las Galas and Salinas y Rocha stores.

And to all this… who owns Liverpool?

The Port of Liverpool it is a company that has a Board of Directors because it is an organization with thousands of shares sold, however, the majority shareholder is Max David Michel, who also serves as president of the organization.

In 2013, the magazine Forbes placed to MaxMichel within its list of millionaires, with a wealth of more than 1,400 million dollars.

In addition to Liverpoolthe businessman has a shareholding in other companies such as Fomento Economico Mexicano (FEMSA).

Currently, the Port of Liverpool operates Liverpool stores, Suburbia stores, Galleries Shopping Centers, Boutiques and Financial Businesses, which make up the company founded in 1847, now with 175 years of experience in the retail sector.