who is he, age, career, songs, Instagram, Marracash, height, origins, movies and flirtation with Andrea Iannone

After yesterday’s success, the afternoon appointment of Canale 5 with Verissimo returns on Sunday. Among today’s guests of Silvia Toffanin, who has been conducting the show for years, also the singer Elodiewhich with its singles is always at the top of the charts.

From the beginning to the debut of Elodie to Amici

Elodie, born Elodie Di Patrizi, was born in Rome on May 3, 1990, in the hamlet of Quartaccio, to an Italian father and a French Creole mother originally from Guadeloupe. Elodie, after working as a model and after being eliminated during the initial stages of X Factor in 2009, made her debut in 2015 in the talent Friends by Maria De Filippi. She finished in second place and from her participation in her talent has collected one success after another. The di lei are, in fact, successful hits known by all.

The participations in Sanremo and the musical successes

Elodie participated twice in the Sanremo Festival and in 2021 she returned to the Ariston stage in a “conductor” version. In 2021 she, among other things, she took part in Celebrity Hunted: Manhunt, the second season of the Amazon Prime television program. And she won with her colleague and friend Myss Keta.

His musical influences

Among her musical influences, Elodie mentions Etta James, Raf, Nina Simone, Miley Cyrus, Giorgia, Lucio Battisti and in an interview with Repubblica she defined Mina as a free and strong woman. And then she told Vanity Fair she was artistically in love with Elisa that she always ‘reinvents herself’.

Who is the boyfriend, private life

Elodie, during her participation in Amici, met Lele Esposito, also a singer. The two fell in love and engaged. Their love story came to an end in 2017. Elodie then got engaged again with one of her ex her, the deejay Andrea Magginobut in 2019 the two broke up.

In the summer of 2019 the beautiful singer got engaged to Marracash, but recently their story has come to an end. Then the beautiful Elodie was paparazzi by the weekly Chi with Davide Rossi.

Is Elodie engaged to Andrea Iannone?

Recently the singer, who enchants everyone on social networks (and not only), was paparazzi with the champion Andrea Iannone. During an interview with Vanity Fair the beautiful Elodie has finally decided to confirm the much talked about flirt with Andrea Iannone which had been in the air for some time, despite having been in doubt for a long time. Apparently the singer and the pilot have spent a long time together this summer and there was no lack of paparazzi. In any case, after continuous postponements and sightings, the beautiful Elodie has finally decided to spill the beans: “Andrea Iannone? He is a person I like, but at this stage I don’t think there are any expectations on either side. If it were to bloom, it will bloom. But this is not the time to talk about it ”. Who knows, will love be born?

Instagram: Elodie focuses on social media

Elodie is very popular on Instagram. With her official account of her @elodie she boasts over 2 million followers.