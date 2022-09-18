when the chilling Netflix series created by Ryan Murphy premieres

After the Emmy that Evan Peters earned for his work on Mare of Easttownfor HBO, he gets a new job that is already beginning to have nomination rumors. We talk about the new miniseries of Netflix, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, centered on a known serial killer. Created by Ryan Murphywill reconnect these two talents who shared the filming of fictions such as American Horror Story.

Netflix announced the advance “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” Some days ago. There, with the first images, also came the confirmation of the release date for this promising miniseries where Evan Peters will not be the only weighty talent but will be accompanied by several familiar faces from Hollywood. We talk about figures like Richard Jenkins, Penelope Ann Miller, Niecy Nash, and Shaun Brown.

The chapters of “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” They will have an average duration of 60 minutes and will focus on portraying what life was like for this serial killer who massacred at least 17 victims, including young people and children. Dahmer it operated from 1978 to 1991, and the majority of its crimes involved people of color. The murderer died in prison, in 1994, after having fought with another of the inmates and ending up seriously injured.

As of September 21 you will be able to see the ten episodes that will be part of this new miniseries of Ryan Murphy. As far as is known, the focus of “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” It will not only be about the crimes he committed but also how they affected the communities to which his victims belonged, as well as what happened to the police and the investigations that took more than a decade to arrest him.

+Didn’t you see Mare of Easttown?

At the beginning of the note, mention was made of the miniseries that earned Evan Peters its Emmy: Mare of Easttown. If you haven’t seen it yet, we’ll tell you that it’s available at hbo max and has the leading role of Kate Winslet. The story revolves around a homicide that occurs in a small town called Easttown, where seathe local detective, must put aside her personal problems (and her tragic past, which includes an unsolved homicide), in order to find the person responsible for the terrible death that occurred in the town.