When is Uber “cheaper”? The tricks that went viral

Uber is one of the most used travel platforms for different reasons, whether you prefer to leave the vehicle at home or simply move from one distance to another. Nevertheless, the dynamic rate with which it works can make some routes at specific times have very high prices. That is why users have taken it upon themselves to find some “tricks” to save as much as possible and shared them on social networks.

How is the price of an Uber ride calculated?

The amount of money paid for the trip depends on the route and the number of drivers available in the area, as well as the weather, time and general demand. Sometimes there are many trips and few drivers, so in order to be a profitable business, the dynamic rate chooses the price at that moment with the specific conditions. Therefore, if you take a trip today, the price may vary tomorrow.

When is Uber cheaper?

Uber has better prices on trips when drivers are available and taken at off-peak times. However, users of this platform have tried many “tricks” to savefrom inviting your friends or family to get discounts and even share their codes.

A long time ago the proposal of León Ramírez went viral on TikTok, who published how your Uber trip was cheaper by following a few simple steps. In his experience, he only needed to schedule the transfer from the app 30 minutes in advance.

How to schedule an Uber ride?

To follow his advice, it is only necessary to open the Uber application, touch the car icon with the clock.

Choose the date and time the trip will take place.

Enter the starting point and the destination.

Click on schedule trip and voila. In this way, the dynamic rate could be avoided, according to the tiktoker.

Does the cell phone battery influence the cost of the Uber trip?

On the other hand, in another trick that went viral, Keith Chen, then in charge of the economic research area at Uber, assured that the available battery in the phone can be a factor in raising the cost at the time a trip is requested. According to its premise, if the user is running out of battery and requesting the vehicle, this means that he is willing to pay much more to obtain the service.

Keith Chen explained that if you have 1 percent battery, you would pay 9.9 more than usual. The bad news with these statements that went viral this year, is that they happened in 2016 and technology advances along with algorithms every day. What worked yesterday may be obsolete today.

Uber in trouble for new hack

The company is in the midst of a controversy after a breach of computer equipment occurred on Thursday, September 15. The incident was seen by company employees in a chat on the Slack platform, in which they were told: “I announce that I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach“, followed by several emojis, as published Washington Post.

Although many thought it was a joke, then the hacker appeared in the chat as the image of one of the SpongeBob characters and all employee searches had an automated response, followed by a redirection to an adult page.

In this regard, Uber said that it is investigating the case. The reason would be the situation of the platform workers.