What were the most popular movies on Netflix in the month of August?

Month by month, it is interesting to analyze the top 10 films that Netflix added to its catalog, and it seems that August was the new month of love, since several of the films that made it to this narrow list are romantic. Without further ado, we present to you what were the 10 most popular movies of the 8th month of 2022.

Me time (59.23 million hours)

Starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, Time for Me is a wacky story in the style of They’re Like Kids (2010), where we see a family man spend a weekend with an old friend; which leads to him seeing him naked and even being attacked by a wild lynx.

Look both ways (29.89 million hours)

One of the most interesting films that August brought with it, My Two Lives showed us a fantasy that many of us have had: What would have happened if…? This plot takes on even more depth if we consider that It is the reality of many womenwho must choose between starting a family or studying at the university.

The next 365 days (27.01 million hours)

It is not surprising that 365 days is on the list, since in addition to being a story similar to Fifty Shades of Gray (2015), it also generated quite a bit of controversy on social media after it was revealed that is the first trilogy to have 0% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

Day shift (20.46 million hours)

Sure we never thought to see Jamie Foxx (who we know as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man) as a vampire slayer, but the result turns out to be a high caliber popcorn film. In addition, the cast is made up of familiar faces such as Karla Souza, Snoop Dog and Dave Franco.

Loving Adults (17.48 million hours)

The first non-English language film on the list, it is a thriller centered on a man who must decide between his wife and her lover. The interesting thing about the film is that even though we seem to know where it is going, and we believe how it will end, it will soon be discovered that this Norwegian film is full of mysteries, to the degree of being psychotic and terrifying.

Purple Hearts (12.36 million hours)

Defending their place on the list, Corazones Malheridos managed to (only until the end of August) be for five consecutive weeks in the international top 10which we attribute to the dazzling talent of Sofia Carson in the film, which will surely become one of the classics of romance.

The Mummy (11.54 million hours)

Now that Brendan Fraser is the actor of the moment, The Mummy has once again positioned itself as one of the favorite streaming movies. And despite the fact that by 1999 the visual effects were just ‘taking shape’, this film is a visual delight of action and fantasy.

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (10.63 million hours)

It is wonderful that a documentary is part of this list, and of course it had to be the case of the creator of the famous McAfee antivirus, who was persecuted and captured by INTERPOL, to finally commit suicide inside his cell, as he claimed that the US government was unfairly persecuting him.

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (10.48 million hours)

The case of the NFL player Manti Te’o was a worldwide scandal, because after it was announced that his girlfriend (whom he had never physically met) had died, days later it was discovered that she had never really existedand it was actually a childhood friend of Te’o who was in love with him.

That’s Love (10.47 million hours)

This is a plot for all of us to identify with, because we know that reaching adulthood means: tiredness, dark circles under the eyes, and losing all our illusions. And for Sofia this is accentuated when her work comes to an end, but her fortune smiles when she meets a sexy and nice Spanish chef.