What do all the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt study?

One of the most popular couples in Hollywood was the one formed by actress Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pittwho were together from 2005 to 2016.

At that time, the couple formed a huge family, in which their decision to have six children stood out: three adopted and three biologically procreated.

It has always been rumored that the crush of the famous occurred when they filmed the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith, released in 2005 and in which they played murderers of international category.

When the protagonist of ‘Fight Club’ met the big screen star, she had already adopted a child whom she named Maddox Chivan Thornton Jolie.

That name was given to her in March 2002 because the adoption process was carried out when she was still married to Billy Bob Thornton, an American actor, film director and musician.

By July 2005, the artist decided to adopt Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt. In that same year, steps were taken to change the surnames of Maddox, who since then has also carried the Jolie-Pitt.

Photo: Instagram @angelinajolie_offiicial | This is what the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt looked like in 2014.

In May 2006, Angelina Jolie became a biological mother for the first time, giving birth to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt. A year later Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt came into her life, who had been abandoned in VietNam.

Finally, on July 12, 2008, Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline were born. They were twins and were part of the second biological pregnancy of the also director.

This is what the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are dedicated to

The 47-year-old woman has mentioned on several occasions that she is interested in her children having an education in which they learn things from different cultures; In addition, she is interested in connecting with the history of her country.

Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt

The eldest son of the actress has just turned 21 and is interested in editing audiovisuals; At the moment he is a student at Yonsei University in Seoul, where he studies languages ​​such as Russian, Korean, German and the discipline of biochemistry.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt

She is 17 years old and a couple of months ago she entered Spelman University in Atlanta, a prestigious academic campus focused on training African-American women “in the study of liberal arts and sciences.” In addition, it is public knowledge that the girl studies French.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt

The young woman is 16 years old and it is intuited that she is in high school, although she has shown a great passion for dancing. Likewise, she is trained in learning Khmai, which is the Cambodian language.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt

He is 19 years old and it is known that, a year ago, he graduated from a private high school located in Los Angeles, California. His interests include studying the Vietnamese language, music, and DJing.

Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt

The 14-year-old twins are still attending their basic studies, although it is unknown in which institution. She is interested in the Arabic language and he is learning sign language.

This is what is known about the studies of all the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pittsince many data remain hidden since most of the young people are minors.