What Canelo Álvarez said to Amaury Vergara at the end of the fight with Golovkin

The owner of the Guadalajara club was seen in Las Vegas for the Canelo vs. Golovkin 3 fight, so the fans claimed his absence from the national classic (Video: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

The celebration of the national holidays in Las Vegas, United States, ended with the victory of saul Cinnamon Alvarez on Gennady Golovkin in the closing of the most anticipated trilogy by the boxing public. The Mexican champion retained his title after beating the Kazakh by unanimous decision.

The event was attended by various renowned Mexican personalities who have followed the trajectory of the Cinnamon Álvarez and among the attendees highlighted the presence of Amaury Vergara, owner of the Guadalajara club. Jorge Vergara’s son had the opportunity to greet Saúl at the end of the fight, a fact that sparked a series of claims.

While Chivas lost against America in the national classic of Matchday 15, the owner of the Sacred Flock He had the opportunity to travel to Las Vegas to witness Álvarez’s main fight. transmission of TUDN caught the moment when Amaury Vergara exchanged a few words with Álvarez and the rest of the Canelo Team after taking the win.

Amaury Vergara congratulated Canelo Álvarez on his victory against Gennady Golovkin (Photo: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

In the recording of less than a minute it was possible to observe the moment when Cinnamon came over to greet Charles BremerMexican businessman, and next to him was Amaury Vergara. Bremer showed the happiness generated by having seen the triumph of Álvarez, an athlete that he supported in his beginnings in professional boxing.

After receiving the affectionate greeting of the also investor of the program Shark Tank MexicoBremer opened a space for Amaury Vergara to approach the unified super middleweight champion to express his congratulations for having defended his belts against Triple G.

“Congratulations Cinnamon”, were the words spoken by the chivas ownerso Cinnamon Álvarez did not miss the opportunity to kidding with his presence and resume the rumors that previously circulated about the sale of the Herdso he went to Amaury Vergara:

“Hey, since they said that I wanted to buy the Chivas”

To which Vergara replied: “I said ‘hello?’ she hasn’t spoken to me yet.’” between laughs Cinnamon The conversation ended because they had already clarified that Saúl was not interested in buying the club from Guadalajara, but with Vergara’s greeting, he did not miss the opportunity to remember that topic and joke with the also Grupo Omnilife businessman.

This is how Saúl greeted the rest of the people who accompanied the Mexican businessmen, the meeting ended with a cordial greeting between both parties, in addition to Bremer assuring that they would see each other at the celebration of the fight.

Amaury Verga was present at Canelo Álvarez’s victory against Gennady Golovkin (Photo: Joe Camporeale/ USA TODAY Sports)

because the game America vs Chivas and the Saul Alvarez fight it was the same day, the fans red and white claimed the little interest shown by the owner of the team by being absent from one of the most important commitments for the Guadalajara club in the 2022 Opening calendar.

Through social networks comments like “what happens with the team is worth 3 cucumbersa pity”, “all the chivahermanos very sad for the defeat today, crying for the almost goal and the owner of his team Amaury Vergara very happy and carefree, celebrating the triumph of canelo in Las Vegas haha” and “the Gonzalos are in the crying for his Chivas and the owner of the team, Amaury Vergara in Las Vegas at full throttle”, were some of the claims that went viral.

It should be noted that it would not be the first time that Vergara has been absent from relevant matches for Chivas, so the fans rectified their contempt for the owner of the Sacred Flock.

KEEP READING:

The reason why Canelo Álvarez will take a break from boxing

Where to watch the matches of Day 15 of Liga MX live

The conclusion of the trilogy: Canelo took the victory against Golovkin