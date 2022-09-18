Urías dominates SF and Dodgers reach 100 wins
SAN FRANCISCO — Julio Urías got his 17th win of the season, supported by a two-run homer from Trayce Thompson, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Saturday to reach 100 wins per game. tenth campaign in its history and for the fourth time in six years.
Justin Turner had a pair of RBI singles for three hits, a day after reaching a career-high 35 doubles for the season.
Urías (17-7) prescribed eight strikeouts and issued a walk over six innings. He improved to 4-1 against San Francisco so far this season.
The Mexican allowed two runs and five hits, a day after the Dodgers shut out the Giants 5-0. Los Angeles (100-44) had 13 more hits, after batting nine in the first game of the series.
Thompson homered off Sean Hjelle. The Dodgers had five straight singles off Hjelle (0-2) to start the third inning before Thompson walked.
The rain forecast for this Sunday threatens the last match of the series. A contingency plan aims to play on September 26, the day both clubs rest.
For the Dodgers, no Latin Americans hit.
For the Giants, Venezuelans Thairo Estrada 3-1 with a run scored, Wilmer Flores 4-1 with a run scored and one produced. Puerto Rican Heliot Ramos 4-0.