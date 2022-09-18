Unlimited Photos Cloud, I have stopped using Google Photos

I have stopped using the Google cloud because I have found a cheaper one with no limits.

Since I have Android I have been a faithful follower and lover of everything that Google touched, but a year to this part I have said goodbye to one of its most used services on Android terminals, Google Photos. And it is that I have found a perfect alternative and with unlimited storage for photos that has made me smile again.

Amazon Photos is a service for upload your photos in original size in a totally unlimited way. Limits do not exist on this service. Of course, to take advantage of this immeasurable photo cloud You must meet a single condition that is accompanied by an annual payment: Amazon Prime. But, as you know, this subscription does not come alone.

How to upload unlimited photos with Amazon Photos

The Amazon Photos service is included with the annual Amazon Prime subscription. With it you can climb unlimited photos only in size and original quality in which they were taken, not like Google Photos that limited the upload if you did not pay the Google One subscription.

Storage is unlimited for photos, but there is for videos. In this case, we will only have 5 GB to upload video files. However, we also have the option to increase this capacity for videos with several extra plans:

5 GB free without being an Amazon Prime user, just having an account.

100 GB for €1.99/month or €19.99/year.

1 TB for €9.99/month or €99.99/year.

2 TB for €19.99/month or €199.99/year.

3TB for 299.97 euros/year.

4TB for 399.96 euros/year.

5TB for 499.95 euros/year.

6TB for 599.94 euros/year.

7TB for 699.93 euros/year.

8TB for 799.92 euros/year.

9TB for 899.91 euros/year.

10TB for 999.90 euros/year.

20TB for 1999.80 euros/year.

30TB for 2,999.70 euros/year.

To manage this storage Amazon has two apps: Amazon Photos for photos and videos, and Amazon Drive, for the rest of the files. Many are the companies that trust Amazon Drive and its larger storage plans for its security and its immediate access from various devices such as mobiles, tablets and computers. If, for example, you contract the 1 TB plan, you will have that capacity to upload both photos and videos and ZIP, RAR, EXE files or whatever you most want. If you accompany it with the Amazon Prime subscription, the size of the photos will not take up any space in your cloud.

The differences between Amazon Photos and Drive are minimal.

Why do I use Amazon Photos now?

The Amazon Photos app is, every day, more complete. It is updated month by month to get a user experience like the one we have with Google Photos, iCloud or OneDrive, among others. You can download the Amazon app for Android, iOS/iPadOS, Windows, and macOS. The formats supported by Amazon Photos are:

Photos : JPEG, BMP, PNG, GIF, TIFF, HEIF, HEVC, HEIC, and some RAW (NEF, CR2, CIFF, ARW, ORF, and DNG).

: JPEG, BMP, PNG, GIF, TIFF, HEIF, HEVC, HEIC, and some RAW (NEF, CR2, CIFF, ARW, ORF, and DNG). Video: MP4, QuickTime, AVI, MTS, MPG, ASF, WMV, Flash, HEIF, HEVC and OGG.

One of the improvements that have been added and that reminds me of Google and Apple services is the recognition of objects, people and places that uses this Amazon app. You can filter by one of these values ​​to manage your photos too, something that makes it really useful when creating your own travel albums. We also have the reminders (‘Memories’) that will create a brief presentation of captures of a certain date with photos of that day.

The truth is that, already having the Amazon Prime subscription, switching to Amazon Photos has been easier and I have not had to pay any money to take the step. Instead, when Google Photos ‘forced’ me to leave it was for a good reason, money. I need more than 50 GB of cloud storage just for images, and with the 15 GB of Google I do not have enough. I hope that Amazon Photos will soon get an app more than worthy of such a secure storage service.

