Travel to Capri: the last dives of the end of summer

TO unleashing the photographers this summer was the landing of Jennifer Lopez. But a Capri it is normal to meet famous faces. Among the many VIPs visited, the actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Matt Damon stood out. And, sheltered by a wonderful black straw hat, between sea view terraces and flower gardens, also Cyndi Lauper, born in 1953, pop icon of the Eighties who has decided to spend her holidays in peace on the island most loved by the international jet set .

Walk in the great beauty

Capri, however, is not only the glittering showcase of celebrities and mega yachts, but it is an island that conceals marvelous landscapes to be discovered on foot from its acclaimed marine beauty. It takes legs and breath to tackle the different paths that, in frequent ups and downs, plow through Capreae (the ancient Latin name of the island), but the effort is rewarded by seductive and silent scenarios in nature, far from the nightlife of the two centers urban, Capri and Anacapri. So, to enjoy it to the fullest and on foot, September and October are the best months: the mass of Augustan tourists has gone, the days are no longer red-hot from the heat, the beaches are not crowded, and the paths of the immediate hinterland face each other with temperatures more comfortable. Furthermore, the landscapes begin to take on the first autumn colors that increase the beauty of the island.

Departure from the Piazzetta of Capri

To immerse yourself in its wild character there Pizzolungo walk (about 2-3 hours of walking) is ideal, to be done without excessive effort. It starts from the famous Piazzetta di Capri – a microcosm of vanity-regulars-onlookers – and reaches the quiet via Matermania, where you proceed between historic villas and nature. Step by step, the houses thin out and the island becomes the protagonistas observed from viewpoint of the Piazzetta delle Noci which offers a fantastic view of the Natural Arch (gigantic cleft in the rock), on the futuristic villa of the writer Curzio Malapartewhich he himself designed with the rationalist architect Adalberto Libera, and on the sea up to Punta Campanella and the Li Galli islands.

Goat, scent of Mediterranean scrub

Near the isolated restaurant Le Grottelle, go down the steep flight of stairs that leads to the Cave of Matermaniawhere in ancient times sacrificial rites were performed. Continuing the journey through the fragrant Mediterranean scrub, the most exciting view is that of the Faraglioni, the symbol of Capri, which from this path reveal themselves from different perspectives. The trek ends with the viewpoint of Tragara which offers a beautiful view over the bay of Marina Piccola. Return to the center by taking via Tragara and via Camerelle, the island’s chic street with designer boutiques a five-minute walk from the beautiful Charterhouse of San Giacomodating back to 1371, which was a convent and prison.

Trekking among the Bourbon forts

Moving to the westernmost part of the island, the Sentiero dei Fortini is another spectacular but more challenging trek (about 3-4 hours) which connects, from north to south, the Blue Grotto and the Punta Carena lighthouse. From Piazza della Pace in Anacapri, get on the Staiano bus towards the Blue Grotto, get off at the stop in front of the famous sea cave and the well-marked pedestrian path begins almost opposite. You walk in an intact scenery between rocks, dry stone walls and pine forests, and you reach the three nineteenth-century forts Orrico, Mesola and Pino. The last fortification is the perfect spot to admire the fiery sunsets over the sea of ​​Punta Carena. Near the Punta Carena lighthouse, get back on the Staiano bus towards Anacapri and return to the same square as the departure.

Latest, sparkling, seasonal dives

Suitable for the more experienced is the trekking Il Passetiello (about 5 hours) which leads to Monte Solaro and to the Hermitage of Santa Maria a Cetrella. (also reachable from Anacapri with the Monte Solaro chairlift and 15 minutes on foot): the mule track is demanding, both for the climbs and for the sense of vertigo that can generate some exposed sections. Better to rely on an expert guide. And after so much sporting activity, you can continue to admire Capri from above, walking in the garden of Villa San Michele (villasanmichele.eu) in Anacapri, before visiting the museum. For the last dives of the season, a bright sea with a thousand reflections of September awaits you, shining like diamonds scattered on the waves. A sea that bewitched the emperor Tiberius (42 BC / 37 AD) who had 12 villas built on the island. He retired to Villa Jovis of which the majestic ruins remain on the eastern promontory: to visit them you start from Piazza Umberto I and walk uphill. Since then, the magic of Capri never ceases to enchant.

Where to sleep in Capri

Villa Marina Capri

via Prov. Marina Grande 191.

Refined 5-star boutique hotel with 22 rooms, refined furnishings, outdoor swimming pool, and views of the Gulf of Naples and Mount Vesuvius. Among the flagships: the small Spa with personalized treatments and the Ziqù gourmet restaurant by chef Emanuele Cataruzza. Closes on October 16th. Double from 700 €, in October from 560 €. villamarinacapri.com

Hotel Regina Cristina

via Federico Serena 20.

In the center of Capri, 4-star hotel with classic Mediterranean-style furnishings and a family atmosphere. The restaurant is also a pizzeria. Double room in b & b from 162 €. hotelreginacristinacapri.com.

Where to eat

The Grottelle

via Arco Naturale 13.Traditional home cooking in a characteristic and historic room, obtained from some caves dug into the rock. Located along the Pizzolungo route, it offers a terrace overlooking the Natural Arch and the Amalfi Coast. Tel: 081.8375719.

From Paolino

via Palazzo a Mare 11, Marina Grande.

It is one of the most famous restaurants on the island, with a spectacular pergola-garden among lemon trees. Also frequented by VIPs, it offers Capri and Mediterranean cuisine, sea and land. paolinocapri.com/it

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

What to do

Capri Boat Service

Private guided tours on launch or gozzo, departing from Bar Molo 20 in the port of Marina Grande, for excursions at dawn, at sunset, boat parties, selfie-tours, picnics. stops for snorkelling, capriboatservice

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED