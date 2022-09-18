Transcendental Meditation from David Lynch to Google’s artificial intelligence

How is transcendental meditation described by you as a way of hacking the body through the use of the mind?

“In a way it is but not intentionally, we don’t manipulate the body, it’s all natural. After all, the body is made to heal itself, even a cut if it does not become infected heals itself, as even when you are tired you rest and the fatigue goes away, all natural“.

How exactly does it work?

“It is a mechanical technique, you find a meaningless sound, a mantra (a teacher chooses the one that suits you best), you sit calmly, close your eyes and learn both the sound and how to use it. What happens is that it is not the sound that makes the difference and it is not you who guide the mind or direct it, if anything, you allow it to give vent to its tendency. natural to seek more. Once this is done, the mind calms down by itself. You do not make an effort, the mind moves towards what is most attractive“.

Does this bring peace?

“Not only that, it increases creativity and concentration, expands the color palette at your disposal. Deep inside us is the root of intelligence and of creativity, only we usually surf on the surface and the creativity we harness is the bubbles that rise from the depths. But if you learn how to go deep through sound, then the mind calms down, directly guided by its own nature. There is no effort and it is not a form of manipulation“.

Is that why you work with celebrities?

“They have a great need to anchor themselves to their self. They experience career ups and downs, as well as being subjected to great stresses and are asked to always be creative. They are first in all the spotlight, undergo the trends of popularity and then return to private life. There transcendental meditation provides you with both peace of mind and creativity“.