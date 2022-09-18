Today’s matches LIVE: Liga MX, La Liga Española, Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A, Peruvian Soccer League 1, Argentine Professional League, Uruguayan Championship, BetPlay League, LigaPro | Diary
follow all the today’s matchesSaturday, September 17, 2022, of soccer in South America (Liga 1, Uruguayan Championship or LigaPro) and Europe (LaLiga Santander or Premier League) through channel signals, such as ESPN and DirecTV Sports, or from streaming services (Star Plus , DirecTV GO) so you don’t miss the matches of your favorite team.
In Peru a new day of the Closing Tournament is played, in which the southern classic Cienciano vs. Melgar and the University clash vs. Atlético Grau, at the Monumental Stadium. For the women’s league, Alianza Lima beat Sporting Cristal on penalties in the semifinals, while the final was played for the Reserve Tournament, Alianza Lima 1-0 Ayacucho FC.
At the international level, Barcelona 3-0 Elche was the most attractive duel in Spanish football, a tournament in which the Peruvian Renato Tapia also saw action as part of Valencia vs. Celta Vigo. In Mexico, the national classic America vs. Chivas, match for which Pedro Aquino and Santiago Ormeño are summoned.
Today’s matches in League 1
Today’s matches League 2
Today’s matches LaLiga Santander
Today’s results in the Premier League
What teams play today in Argentina?
- Central Barracks 3-1 Godoy Cruz
- Newell’s Old Boys 0-1 Sarmiento.
Today’s matches Women’s League Peru
Today’s matches Promotion and Reservations Tournament
Today’s matches in the Ecuador Pro League
- LDU 2-2 Independent Valley.
What teams play today in Mexico?
- Monterey 0-0 Atlas
- Time: In game
- Channel: Fox Sports Premium
- America 1-0 Chivas
- Time: In game
- Channel: TUDN, Channel 5, Afizzionados.
Results of today’s matches in Uruguay
- River Plate 1-1 National.