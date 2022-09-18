Today’s matches: Atltico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Video summary, goals and final score of the La Liga match day 6

Final score: Atltico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid

Min 94 | IT’S OVER Real Madrid takes the three points with great force and continues with the perfect step in these six days that go from LaLiga Espaola.

Min 93 | Asensio sends a center into the area from a free kick but the mattress defense rejects and it seems that this will end with the white victory despite the local attempts.

Min 91 | Mario Hermoso commits a foul on Ceballos and earns the second yellow card. Goal, anger and expulsion for the Atleti defender who came on as a substitute at minute 72.

Min 90 | Correa gets a corner kick and Atleti goes with everything to the Real area. Four more minutes are added to the close of this game.

Min 88 | Those of Cholo already play with almost the entire team in front of their midfield but there is no space to enter the area. Carvajal is cautioned for a kick and Mario Hermoso goes to push him. The anger is armed in the Metropolitan.

Min 85 | Cunha tries to escape at full speed down the wing but runs out of pitch and ends up with a goal kick for Real. More changes by Ancelotti.

Min 83 | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM ATLETI. Mario Hermoso heads in a corner kick and brings the mattresses closer to the final minutes of the game.

Min 80 | New change for Real Madrid. Camavinga enters and Luka Modric leaves. Atltico owns the ball but can’t find a single space to score a goal.

Min 74 | Ancelotti also moves his bench but he does it defensively. Mendy leaves the field and Rudiger enters. David Alaba goes on to play on the left wing.

Min 72 | Another couple of changes in the Atltico. Koke and Carrasco leave the field and those who take their places are Mario Hermoso and Ángel Correa to attempt the feat in the final stretch of the match.

Min 68 | The game remains in the first third of Real Madrid’s field but the mattress forward does not enter the area to seek to get closer to the scoreboard and the minutes continue to run.

Min 65 | Koke loses his head and hits Rodrygo with the ball, which is no longer in play, but the whistler realizes it, marks the foul and gives the Atleti captain a yellow card.

Min 63 | Diego Pablo Simeone makes a couple of changes up front for his team. Joao Flix and Rodrigo de Paul leave to give Morata and Cunha entry.

Min 61 | Felipe gets up alone in the center of the area but he can’t finish off with his head and the ball goes wide in a good action by Atltico de Madrid who still haven’t scored.

Min 58 | They have been minutes of dominance for Simeone’s men but there is no offensive idea and everything dies before they can enter the Real Madrid area that is waiting behind.

Min 53 | Missing very close to the area for Atltico de Madrid and the colchoneros can’t find a way to hurt the rival goal, so they begin to show desperation.

Min 50 | Real Madrid has already passed the midfield but has not yet managed to approach Oblak’s area due to the number of mattress players in their first third of the field.

Min 46 | Arraaancaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa the second half and Real Madrid immediately takes control of the ball and begins to walk it to kill the momentum of Atltico in these first minutes.

Minimum 45+2 | The first half comes to an end where Real Madrid only reached the Atleti area twice and that was enough for them to be winning 0-2 after the first 45 minutes.

Min 43 | Vinicius complains about an elbow by Reinildo and the whistler asks the Brazilian to get up. In the repetition it is seen that the defender does throw the blow but does not manage to connect.

Min 40 | Carrasco puts together a good play in the area, he is left alone in front of the goalkeeper and shoots from below but Thibaut covers and prevents Atltico’s discount before the break.

Min 36 | GOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL MADRID. Vinicius makes a spectacular move but his shot hits the post and Fede Valverde arrives to push it and lengthen the Madrid advantage.

Min 33 | Yellow card for Mendy for a sweep on the wing on Llorente and the winger signals to the whistleblower that he went to the ball but the decision has already been made.

Min 32 | Atleti have already recovered the ball but cannot find a way to open up the Real Madrid defense and are forced to walk it from one side of the field to the other, waiting for space.

Min 29 | The first yellow card of the game appears after a kick by Reinildo on Rodrygo and the author of the only goal is very hurt, asking for assistance.

Min 27 | Rodrygo escapes at full speed but the ball is a little behind him for the shot and that allows Reinildo to arrive to send a corner kick with a good sweep.

Min 26 | Griezmann takes the ball, cuts and shoots from outside the area but Courtois is behind him to make a great save and prevent the French striker’s goal.

Min 24 | Vini falls before entering the area and then complains about a kick to the head but the whistle does not mark anything and he lets the game continue without problems.

Min 22 | The spirits flare again and Rodrigo de Paul begins to talk about cuteness with Vinicius, so the whistle comes in to separate them and ask them to calm down.

min 18 | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL MADRID. Rodrygo does not miss the first action of the Merengues and already anticipates the visit, There is a dance with Vini at the celebration.

min 16 | Tchouamni tries to get into the attacking zone but is brought down with a foul outside the area and Real Madrid quickly take the free kick, playing short and not looking to go into the area.

Min 12 | Carrasco takes the ball, gets into the area and shoots from below but Carvajal arrives with the saving sweep and the play ends in a corner kick for the Colchoneros.

Min 11 | Mendy seeks to filter the ball but never finds the space and takes too long, allowing the ball to be stolen from him and Atleti mount a counterattack.

Min 9 | Vini already tries the first one-on-one against the defense but the whistler stops the actions due to a previous foul by the striker on his countryman Felipe.

Min 6 | Rodrigo de Paul sends a good cross and Felipe gets up in the area to finish off with a header and goes just over the Real Madrid goal. Atleti puts the first danger.

Min 4 | Barely four minutes into the game and there was already a scolding to Simeone and an outbreak of anger between Fede Valverde and Koke but the whistler has not yet drawn cards to calm things down.

Min 3 | Real took possession of the ball in the first few seconds and sought to create danger with a filtered service to Vinicius, but the defense crossed and stole his attempt.

Min 1 | Whistle from the central referee and emotions flare at the Madrid Metropolitan. The first to touch the ball are those of the white house.

1:55 p.m. | Now everything is ready for the two teams to jump onto the pitch and it’s time to go live with the actions of this great match… Vaaaamooooos to the initial whistle!

1:45 p.m. | Only 15 minutes separate us from the initial whistle and speaking of the issue of racism against Vini, Atltico de Madrid asks its fans to treat their rivals with respect.

1:35 p.m. | Now all of Real Madrid jumps to warm up and obviously everything goes with Vinicius after a week of controversy over racism, a situation that we hope will not arise in the game.

1:25 p.m. | At the time that racist chants against Vnicius are reported outside the Metropolitano, the goalkeepers have already jumped for the warm-up before the kick-off.

1:20 p.m. | Already the classic atmosphere is breathed in the surroundings of the stadium and the mattress fans throw a party pre-game that starts in about 40 minutes.

Where is the Atltico Madrid match against Real Madrid played?

1:15 p.m. | This game is played at the Cvitas Metropolitano Stadium, the home of Atltico de Madrid that was only released in 2017 and that it was known the year before as Wanda Metropolitano.

Confirmed lineup of Real Madrid

1:10 p.m. | Carlo Ancelotti wants to keep the Merengues at the top of the championship and sends the following line-up to go for the victory in a foreign court.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouamni, Kroos, Modric; Fede Valverde, Vinicius and Rodrygo.

Confirmed alignment of Atltico Madrid

1:05 p.m. | This is the line-up sent by Diego Pablo Simeone to seek to win the three points in one of the most anticipated games of the season in LaLiga.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Witsel, Felipe, Reinildo, Carrasco; Kondogbia, Koke, DePaul; Joao Flix and Griezmann.

How to watch the Atltico Madrid match against Real Madrid live?

The broadcast of this match for Mexico is on Sky Sports 1516, while here we will take you everything that happens minute by minute so you don’t miss any detail.

Hello, good afternoon and welcome. Sunday of luxury to live football and today we have a high power duel between Atltico de Madrid and Real Madrid in matchday 6 of LaLiga Espaola.

Ancelotti’s team needs to get the three points in this visit to stay as the leader of the championship, while Simeone’s Atleti cannot lose any more points to aspire to Champions positions in a tournament that is just beginning.

The game starts at 2:00 p.m. in Mexico City and here we will tell you everything that happens so you don’t miss a single detail of the Madrid Derby.