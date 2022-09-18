Tips to extend the life of your tires and prevent premature wear

One of the objectives of most vehicle drivers is to extend the useful life of their tires to the maximum, but above all to avoid suffering any mishaps when driving due to the poor condition of one of them.

When a late-model car is purchased at a dealership, the prevention of tires corresponds to the person who drives it, because although the tires are new, driving habits, the terrain where they travel and the pressure at which they are inflated will determine when they will need to be replaced.

If you are new to the subject, it is best to go to an expert to find out what type of tire is best suited to each vehicle. However, regardless of which one you decide to choose, buying a second-hand one will never be the best replacement alternative, even if it looks almost flawless.

However, Although the useful life of a tire can be extended for long periods, especially if the vehicle that carries them practically does not move, it is advisable to replace them every two years, since they tend to lose grip with the asphalt.

On the other hand, there are cases of some brands that extend the life of a tire by up to 30,000 and 40,000 kilometers, but this depends first of all on the periodic checking of the pressure with which they are filled with air and also according to the amount of weight that gets to transport in certain journeys.

It is a fact that, When tires are under-inflated, they wear out prematurely. especially on the flanks and on the outside of the tread.

However, overcoming them with air also shortens their useful life, since it causes them to lose adherence with the terrain where they travel.

So To ensure that the tires are in optimal condition, their tread, the geometry of their axles and how even they should rotate should be checked.

In the case of vehicles that travel on uneven terrain and with different load flows, this implies that their tires become misaligned and lose balance.

In this situation, it is advisable to take them to a service center at least once a year so that they are readjusted correctly.

Another important point is to try to keep the small valves that prevent the loss of pressure in the tires.

With regard to driving habits, skidding tires should be avoided as this means significant wear, as is the fact of braking violently or continuously rubbing the tires against the edges of the sidewalks, since that produces deformations and therefore unbalanced bearings.

