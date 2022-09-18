This was Haaland’s incredible gesture with Manchester City props

Midtime Editorial

Erling Haland not only has he stood out for his goals with the Manchester Citynow he also does it like a crack for his gesture as a human being, because he set the example for his colleagues.

And it is that the Norwegian saw how his teammates threw the jersey at the prop, even Jack Grealish when throwing the shirt, he hit him in the face Brandon Ashton, the prop man.

All this was prior to the Champions League game against Borussia DortmundHaaland saw how Ashton was hit, so he folded his shirt and left it in his hand.

A nice and nice gesture that shows the kindness and humility of the young Norwegian striker.

Also on the pitch, Haaland reached his eleventh goal as a Manchester City player against his former team, Borussia Dortmund, and now, he wants to continue the positive streak against him. wolverhampton.

This is how Haaland goes on the court

Since his arrival at Manchester City he has played 10 games, between Premier League, Champions League and Community Shield, scoring 14 times; he is the top scorer in the English league with 11 goals, 5 more than his pursuers.

In the Champions League he is one of the scorers with three goals, the same amount as Robert Lwandowski and Kylian Mbappe.

