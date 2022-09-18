This is the streaming card to play PC titles on Nintendo Switch

A new and interesting video has recently been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about news focused on the company and streaming on Switch.

Specifically, it is a new product for Nintendo Switch unveiled at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 by Tassei. This would allow a PC streaming card to be used with the hybrid console: by inserting the card into the Nintendo Switch cartridge slot, the device receives data from a PC and allows other titles to be played on the console.

The example they do below is with stray, and this title is shown running on the console through this streaming. Here it is:

Stray streaming on Switch

This is the premise of Stray, the game shown streaming on Switch in the video above:

Explore the cyber city Roam around, defend yourself against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by innocent androids and dangerous creatures. Be stealthy Be nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as you can be with the strange inhabitants of this strange world. Befriend an Android Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone, known as the B12. With the help of this new partner, the pair will try to find a way to escape.”

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

