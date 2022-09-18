This is King Thanos, the villain who defeated the Avengers in Endgame

MADRID, 18 Sep. (CultureLeisure) –

The D23 Expo brought great news for MCU fans. And one, which has perhaps been surprising, is that Marvel Studios has rescued for Avengers Campushis theme park in California, Thanos as a villain of the function for an attraction of which, in addition to being the absolute protagonist, takes place in a timeline where he not only rose as king, but also defeated the Avengers in Endgame.

And it is that, the MCU has allowed Marvel that the characters that inhabit their vignettes make the leap to both the big and the small screen. And they do it whether they are heroes like Captain America or villains like the Mad Titan, which, thanks to his ambitious plans, he achieved in Infinity War, wipe out half of all life in the universe.

However, in this new attraction, visitors will have the opportunity to meet a version of Thanoswhose ambitious plans to reorder the universe were never thwarted by the Avengers. But what is the big difference between the villain they managed to defeat thanks to the sacrifice of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man in Endgame and this new incarnation?

As revealed by Kevin Feige in the framework of the D23 that Disney held last weekend in Anaheim, California, the main discrepancy between both versions is that this version of the Mad Titan “won” his battle against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Thus, King Thanos, name to which this attraction corresponds, the third to open in the theme park focused on expanding the Marvel multiverse, guests will team up with their favorite Marvel heroes to stop the fearsome threat What is this new variant of the villain that debuts like this in the UCM.

King Thanos, a new multiverse variant that won in his timeline, is not being introduced in MCU movies but instead #AvengersCampus I think most people would love to see this on the big screen, and maybe it will be some day, perhaps in Secret Wars? More Thanos please! pic.twitter.com/XUqVCtqIjP — Tony Stonk™ 🍥 (@DickTugging) September 11, 2022

In fact, it is a variant that also exists in the comics published by the House of Ideas, which is as powerful and devastating as it is formidable, which, in his diligence to satisfy the whims of his beloved, Death, led him to almost completely end all existence. Something that leads him to become king of all that remains, mere remnants, which is why, jaded, ends up bringing in a younger incarnation of himself to fight with him for the hegemony of his existence.