They present flying motorcycle; Already on sale

The future was in sight, flying above the ground in the detroit auto show on Thursday, September 15, with the world’s first flying motorcycle making his debut at USA.

The Japanese start-up AERWINS Technologies created the hoverbike XTURISMOa vehicle capable of flying for 40 minutes and reach speeds of up to 62 miles per hour.

“I feel like I am literally 15 years old and I just got out of starwars And I got on his bike.” said Thad Szottco-chairman of car exhibit hall of Motor City yunot one of the first Americans to take a test drive on the hoverbike XTURISMO.

“I mean, it’s amazing! Of course, you’re a little apprehensive, but I was so excited. I literally got goosebumps and felt like a little kid.” Motor City Auto Show Co-Chairman Thad Szott

Hoverbike, the flying motorcycle available on the market

Shuhei Komatsu, founder and CEO of AERWINS Technologiessays that the company began manufacturing drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.

On the part of the flying motorcycle, the hoverbike is now on sale in Japan. Komatsu said plans are underway to sell a smaller version of the hoverbike XTURISMO in the USA in 2023.

The estimated price of American version is 777 thousand dollars.

Komatsu said the company hopes to reduce the cost to $50,000 for a smaller electric model by 2025.

representatives of technology AERWIN they say the company also plans to go public and will make a NASDAQ stock offering in November.