They locate live corals and a toucan in Querétaro

Querétaro, Querétaro.- Eight live corals were located inside a cooler in the Queretaro Intercontinental Airportthe discovery was made by the National Guard (GN), who in a review operation found the specimens in danger of extinction.

In the statement made by the GN through its social networks, it explained that the package travels to Yucatan.

The coral specimens were placed in custody and investigations have begun to try to locate the animal traffickers.

In another fact, a toucan was also located and placed in custody, it was the Animal Protection Unit who managed to rescue Toucan.

Toucan rescued in Querétaro, Querétaro.

After a report was received, the Secretary of Municipal Public Services activated a protocol to achieve the protection of the animal, for which it was established in the Garambullo neighborhood, where the exotic bird.

The City Council of Querétaro called on citizens to avoid buying exotic animals or animals that are on the lists of Danger of extinction.