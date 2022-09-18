The Young Rock will include a fighter from the Attitude Era



The Young Rock is a Pro-Wrestling series based on the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. They have released the second season and are preparing the recording of the third. For this, they are looking for a person who embodies a well-known fighter who worked in the World Wrestling Federation during the Attitude Era.

The fighter in question is brian christopher, better known as Grand Master Sexay. According to PWInsider, someone is looking to represent the fighter when he was in his 20s, around the time of WrestleMania 13. The character is expected to appear on a semi-regular basis. Anyway, it is not the first time that he would appear, since the child version of him came out when they talked about the Rocky Johnson era when he worked in CWA.



Christopher is known to have teamed up with Rikishi and Scotty 2 Hotty during the 90’s., being called Too Cool. Despite not having been stellar, the trio had a very entertaining number where the lights went out, their music played and they began to dance in the ring, having one of their funniest moments at Royal Rumble 2000. In May of that same year he won, along with Hotty, the Tag Team Championships, holding them for 27 days.

He worked a few times as Brian Lawler and won a number of titles in the United States Wrestling Association, including the Heavyweight Championship on 26 occasions. Sadly, Christopher took his own life in 2018. In July he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing from the police. Days later they found him hanged in his cell.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the indie news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.