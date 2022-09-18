the white tank top by Gigi Hadid is a must have

Lightweight and trendy, the tank top in English arrived in the white version on the most influential autumn winter 2022 catwalks, such as Prada, Bottega Veneta and Chloé. Thus, several celebs were photographed, with this basic garment that has conquered – and continues to conquer – several generations. From Hailey Bieber, to model Kendall Jenner, passing through Valentina Ferragni who showed off a total white look with this timeless garment. Recently, Gigi Hadid has also succumbed to the allure of the white tank top, offering inspiration for a perfect look.

Fall fashion 2022: the white tank top by Gigi Hadid is the must have of the moment

After launching his new brand Guest in Residence and after being immortalized with Leonardo DiCaprio by photographers of the Daily Mail during a rather intimate conversation, Gigi attended NYFW showing off a series of inspirational outfits including a white tank top paired with 90s-style jeans.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The white tank top worn by Gigi Hadid is characterized by a round neckline with wide straps. With a length that reaches just above the navel, the model stands out for its fitted cut. How to wear it? Definitely with soft and colorful cargo pants, just as trends teach us. But also with color combinations that make white stand out, such as fuchsia or floral and animal prints. Ultimately, this look by Gigi is to be copied and she has the right vibe to show off all day long even in autumn.