“The White Lotus”: the miniseries that swept the big television award and you can’t miss it

“The White Lotus”: THE MOST AWARDED MINISERIES AT THE EMMY NIGHT (HBO Max)

She was one of the big winners of the night of the Emmy. These are the most important awards in the television industry that award statuettes to the best productions. In the case of The White Lotus It was nominated for best limited series or miniseries and had a glorious night by taking five statuettes.

The series, available in hbomax, Won Best Miniseries or Limited or Anthology Movie. Mike WhiteExecutive producer; David BernardExecutive producer; Nick Hallexecutive producer and Mark Kamineco-executive producer, Best Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge), Best Supporting Actor (Murray Bartlett), Best Director and Best Screenplay, both from Mike White.

Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett were two of the winners of the Emmy night (HBO Max)

The White Lotus It has only 6 episodes and can be seen in a single weekend because it is very attractive. The story is set in an all-inclusive-style resort in Hawaii named after the series. Different passengers with large incomes arrive there to spend a few days on vacation. They will be precisely the ones who star in the plot of this series added to the staff that works in the complex.

The series covers the miseries of each of the characters focused on three groups. On the one hand, the family of the married couple Mark (Steve Zahn) and Nicole (Connie Briton) and their children Quinn (Fred Hechinger), Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and her friend Paula (Brittany O’Grady) who are each shown in His world; then the newlyweds who spend their honeymoon there, Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) and Shane (Jake Lacy) and finally Tanya McQuiod (Jennifer Coolidge) who came to Hawaii to scatter her mother’s ashes at sea.

Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and her friend Paula (Brittany O’Grady) are two central characters in the series (HBO Max)

Each of them will interact in the resort and must solve their own personal conflicts while interacting with the hotel staff, more than anything with the manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) and a spa employee, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell).

The White Lotus is a new portrait of the wealthy upper classes that introduces us to white characters and millionaires. A theme that in recent years has become quite recurrent, more than anything in the fictions of HBOWhat Succession, Big Little Lies either The Undoing to mention a few. It has very interesting ideas about the new roles of men and women, also about what it means to have or not have money and the power that all this entails. The cast works perfectly in this season (almost all the actors were nominated for Emmy awards) and is encouraged to show us the B side of these mega structures designed for tourists to leave a fortune for a few days of pleasure.

Mike White, creator of “The White Lotus” and the rest of the cast of the series on the dream night of the Emmy Awards REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Mike White (Enlightened, School of Rock) is the soul behind this story that began with the idea of ​​being a miniseries but became a production that will have a second season that has already been recorded in southern Italy. Will be called The White Lotus: Sicily and took place at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina.

The cast will once again feature Coolidge and Jon Gries (Greg) and will be joined by Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) as Dominic Di Grasso, who arrives at the hotel with his father Bert (F. Murray Abraham) and his son Albie (Adam DiMarco). . We will also have Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller, with her husband played by Will Sharpe and her friend Quentin (Tom Hollander). Also joining is Haley Lu Richardson in the role of Portia, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall, Sabrina Impacciatore, Beatrice Grannó and Simona Tabasco, among others.

HBO

The White Lotus Is available in hbo max.

