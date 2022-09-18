The Undertaker shows off his new home gym – Superfights

Despite being retired for more than two years, The Undertaker is still concerned about his health. At 57 years of age, he cannot afford to go into retirement and neglect his physical appearance. His plethora of injuries and surgeries on his body require him to keep moving.

However, to enjoy your family more, Mark Calaway has decided to buy a brand new gym so he can use it whenever he wants., from the comfort of your home. And he has shared it with all his fans worldwide on his official Instagram account.

► The Undertaker opens a gym in his mansion

Without a doubt, this acquisition is quite complete, anyone could start a new gym in their city if they had all these benches and weight machines to train. Undertaker has weights of various sizes and even has machinery to strengthen legs.

According to different specialized websites, this modern and complete gym could be between 15 thousand and 33 thousand dollarsdepending on whether El Hombre Muerto had to make renovations to his mansion in Austin, Texas, to condition the space used for the gym.

Let us remember that Michelle McCool, his wife, she had a small gymnastics and yoga center for women, where she instructed the daughters of her closest neighbors. It was free of charge, but now, with this great gym, McCool and Taker could have a new venture for their neighbors, which they are just as billionaires as them.

Undertaker and McCool trained until recently in The Onnit Academy, under the main guidance of renowned Joe DeFranco, instructor also of Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon and Triple H. It is unknown if DeFranco is still his personal trainer or if there was a break in the relationship. Next, a complete video of the gym: