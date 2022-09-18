the symptoms and causes of this mood disorder

What is euphoria and what symptoms is it characterized by? Euphoria is a state of mental exaltation, but when can it become a real mood disorder? From the causes, to the diagnosis, to the cure, everything you need to know about euphoria.

Generally theeuphoria it is considered a positive feeling, however, when it is too long-lasting and persistent, it can be caused by a mood disturbance. How do you know if you suffer from this problem and with what symptoms it manifests itself? Read the article to find out more, but first, here are some tricks to always wake up in a good mood!

What is euphoria

Euphoria can be considered a state of deep psychic exaltation which appears when a person experiences great happiness. Many people often feel euphoric because by nature they have a cheerful and sunny disposition, but when an excess of euphoria is the symptom of a mood disorder?

When it is too intense compared to the stimulus, or it lasts too long, then it is a sign that something, on a psychological level, is wrong. In fact, euphoria is often related to serious illnesses such as schizophrenia, psychosis or depressionof which constitutes the reverse of the coin.

Other times, however, the euphoria is related to bipolar disorderto other types of manias, but also appears as a consequence of the use of certain drugs and narcotic substances.

Everyone can experience mood changes sooner or later that are characterized by aalternating moments of joy and deep sadness. However, in some cases, these oscillations can become so strong that they create real pathologies, called “bipolar disorders”.

These disorders generally involve periods of great arousal (called “mania”) or euphoria (defined as “hypomania “), alternating with phases of depression.

Symptoms of euphoria

Euphoria, which is also called within psychotherapy hypomaniais characterized by the presence of some symptomthe:

strong self-confidence

greater extroversion

only apparent and transitory well-being followed by a profound depressive phase

followed by a profound depressive phase alternation of periods in which one feels euphoric to others in which one sees everything black

inability to recognize that you need therapy

In addition toalternation between euphoria and depression, bipolar disorder can also include phases of “mixed” mood in which depression and mania (or hypotymia) are present at the same time. In these cases, the subject presents some typical symptoms:

mood swings

greater irritability than normal

anxiety and agitation

obsessive need to move, in an almost maniacal way

insomnia

feverish activity

drug or alcohol abuse

During an episode of euphoria, the patient is high, irritable, does not want to sleep. He is easily distracted and is frantic in his activities, which are of the manic type. He often observes irresponsible or risky behaviors, often with drug and alcohol abuse.

What is bipolar disorder

By bipolar disorder we mean the swing in mood between phases of euphoria and great elation and periods of sadness characterized by frequent depressive episodes. The bipolar disorder can be divided into:

bipolar disorder I . It occurs when depression, quiet states and manic episodes alternate.

. It occurs when depression, quiet states and manic episodes alternate. bipolar disorder II . It appears when depression follows euphoria and vice versa.

. It appears when depression follows euphoria and vice versa. cyclothymic disorder. In this case, the fluctuations have persisted for at least two years, even if the episodes have milder and more nuanced symptoms. In cyclothymia disorder, the patient experiences a hypomanic episode alternating with a depressive episode lasting a few days. It is a condition that often appears before bipolar II disorder and requires drug therapy only in some cases.

There diagnosis bipolar disorder is done by an experienced physician and requires a careful medical history of the patient.

If euphoria is a state of feverish and agitated manic activity, the depressionon the other hand, it is characterized by these symptoms:

prolonged sadness

sudden bursts of tears

anxiety

apathy and lack of energy

insomnia or lethargy

suicidal thoughts

When patients develop a low mood alternating with phases of well-being, we can speak of unipolar depressionwhile when episodes of sadness occur with moments of mania (or hypomania), then the risk is to be in the presence of a bipolar disorder.

Mood disorders and euphoria: what cure

There is a treatment to eliminate the consequences of euphoria or to control a mood disorder? The first cure is definitely to start one psychotherapywhich consists of two different phases: on the one hand there is the work that cures the individual manic episodes (even with the help of drugs), on the other the psychological therapy with the real therapist, in order to investigate and resolve the root causes of the disease.

Treatment of the euphoric phase (hypomania and mania) typically involves taking a stabilizing drug mood, such as lithium, or a treatment that controls the most obvious symptoms of euphoria such as insomnia and agitation. The doctor can then advise the patient to take medications such as antidepressantsi neuroleptics they mood stabilizers.