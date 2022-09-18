The notes of Atlético de Madrid, 1 – Real Madrid, 2

Courtois (4)

Without too much work, but he missed the goal at the exit of the corner.

mendy (6)

Solid back, reliable in the exit of the ball.

Military (6)

He bothered Courtois in the mattress goal, but he returned to eleven with solvency.

Praise (7)

He led the rear. Without too many problems.

Carvajal (7)

Fighting and incisive. In the derbies he exudes his madridismo.

Tchouameni (8)

It doesn’t seem like he’s just had a dozen games with Madrid. Delicatessen to assist Rodrygo in the goal that opened the Metropolitan’s can.

Kross (6)

He provided control and set pieces.

Modric (7)

Cornered, he took out oil on every play.

Valverde (8)

He broke lines to generate Madrid’s first goal and scored the second with one of his unappealable shots after a rebound. Future captain of Madrid.

Rodrigo (8)

False nine, real goal. And many carats.

Vinicius Jr. (7)

Valiente, one of his escapes caused the second goal. This chronicler did not like his simulation of aggression when the first half was dying. That’s very culé, Vini. You do not need it.

Rudiger (5)

He came out to reinforce the aerial game.

Camavinga (5)

Tried to lower heart rate.

Asensio (5)

Little time to get into the game.

Ceballos (6)

The same little time to get into the match, but enough to expel Hermoso.

Ancelotti (8)

The old fox from Reggiolo resorted to what seems to be his gala eleven in the absence of Karim at the Metropolitan. Lots of gum and little change, just like the old days. Resistant. Madrid goes on vacation as a solid leader.

GettyImages.