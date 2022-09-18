The Mar Menor seems to be better

thorough. I see a woman cleaning the blinds in her house. She is using a toothbrush! to extract the dust from the interstices between the shelves. Since the blind is at least 2 meters wide by 2 meters long, I wonder when she will finish this thorough cleaning that may take her all day. I thought that was admirable.

It can make you feel bad. A man says to another, at a bar counter: ‘These olives are soft’. ‘Well, don’t eat them, it can give you a shit,’ the second responds, eating a seafood.

A hero. On Friday, this newspaper gave the news on the front page, as it should be, of the action of an off-duty police officer, David Sánchez, who saved the lives of two women and a baby when a fire broke out in his house. It takes a lot of courage to go into the flames and risk his own life to save others. Although the Police have their Communication services, I think it would be necessary for more news of the daily work of the agents to reach us, for there to be a fixed section in the media to reflect the actions they undertake and the risks they run. And I extend this to the Civil Guard and the Local Police. An example: every time they detect a past driver of alcohol or drugs they are eliminating a danger to others. And it’s good to know all of them, not just the crazy ones. Daily.

Thunder. I’ve seen the movie Love and Thunder, one of those Thor movies. It’s bad as itself, but a total show, with absolutely overwhelming sets and settings, even though almost all of them are digital. Another issue is that of the actors. There it is fun, because many acquaintances appear in secondary roles, almost as extras with phrases, some of them, that are a bit of fun, such as Matt Damon, Christian Bale -almost unrecognizable-, Russel Crowe, Bradley Cooper or Vin Diesel. It looks like a gathering of friends dressed for a fancy dress ball. But the technical effects are spectacular.

Irrigation with water from the well. It seems that the water from the Transfer is not going to reach us, at the moment. Someone who knows a lot about water, soil and the Minor Sea told me recently that what had to be done is to reopen all the wells in the Campo de Cartagena and irrigate with that water, even if it has to be subjected to some process before using it. Thus, in addition, it would be possible to lower the water table of the quaternary aquifer that is gushing everywhere full of phosphates and nitrates. And something more than what I have already warned about here, the waters of the aquifer are filtering through the subsoil, they are flooding the cesspools and sending waste to the sea.

carob beans

Two middle-aged couples talk on a terrace. A woman says: ‘I’ve seen on TV that the carob is being paid very dearly and that it has become a good business for those who grow it’. The other adds: ‘You see, my father had some land near Alamo Fountain with some beautiful carob trees, but, when he removed the cattle, he uprooted them all because nobody paid anything for the carob trees’. ‘Well, now it’s a very good business. They are used for animal feed, to also make chocolate, among other things,’ says a man. (I, who knew nothing about the subject, remember the carob chocolate that was available when I was little, and it seemed to be made with earth. It was disgusting. I guess they will make it better now).

Lots of dead. A friend tells me: ‘aren’t you tired of the funeral? Jesus, Mary and Joseph, how many times are you giving the poor woman!’

animal life. If you want to see flamingos up close, come to Los Urrutias. Right next to the Club, a colony of these birds has been created that can be observed from very close, because they are usually about six or seven meters from the shore. They are beautiful and until two or three years ago you only saw a couple very rarely. In fact, the animal wealth of this area has increased a lot, both in birds, there are hundreds of them and of very diverse species, and in the sea, where you can see banks of anchovies, a lot of young conches (cañaíllas) and plenty of shrimp. Now they are going to plant oysters again. Let’s see if what has already happened doesn’t happen, that, as soon as the oysters grew, the staff dedicated themselves to catching them and eating them until extinction. The Mar Menor seems to be better.

Federer withdraws. It seems that he had something of a mania for Nadal. It is clear that when Rafa arrived, the total reign that he exercised ended a bit and he had to share it with the Spanish. Then Djokovic also appeared, and there were already three. The fact is that currently the figures in Grand Slams are as follows: Federer, 20, Djokovic, 21, Nadal, 22. On the other hand, watching Federer play has always been a great pleasure for those of us who like tennis. Elegance personified it was.