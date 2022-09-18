The luxurious house that Jennifer Aniston bought for Oprah Winfrey

Jennifer Aniston It is news for reasons that have nothing to do with her work as an actress. The protagonist of Friends has just bought a luxurious mansion that belonged to Oprah Winfrey and for it he invested nothing more and nothing less than 14.8 million dollars.

Jennifer Aniston just bought a luxurious property in Montecitos, California – Source: Instagram Jennifer Aniston (/Jennifer Aniston)

Jennifer Aniston and the detail of the mansion that he bought from Oprah Winfrey

The news was released just a few days ago: Jennifer Aniston bought a property from Oprah Winfrey and it did so directly, that is, without intermediaries and without it being part of the real estate market.

To keep the mansion, the protagonist of Friends had to pay a total of 14.8 million dollars, a figure that is justified by the comforts offered by the construction and also by the area in which it is located.

The House that until recently belonged to Oprah is located in Montecitos, California, a region that is known as “the haven of celebrities.” In fact, it is the place that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose when they decided to leave the United Kingdom.

All that is known about the new House by Jennifer Aniston

As the property was never on the real estate market, there are no photos or records that allow us to appreciate what it is like inside.

Even so, some details are known, among them that it has a total of 4,320 square feet and that next door there is another Winfrey property, which is valued at about USD 30 million.

For the rest, the main home is made up of 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room and hall, among other spaces. It also has a parallel build that probably works like House for guests.

What is not yet known is what will be the fate of this home. Today, Jennifer Aniston She continues to live in her Beverly Hills mansion, which she moved into after her split from Justin Theroux.

Taking into account everything mentioned, how do you think the inside looks like? House that Jennifer Aniston bought from Oprah Winfrey?