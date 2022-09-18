«The Little Mermaid»: here is the first official trailer of the new Disney live-action

A warning for all girls who grew up in the early nineties: it’s time to prepare the handkerchiefs. The first official teaser trailer for Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” he’s outand it’s a time bomb for anyone with an easy tear.

The movie anticipates the new remake of the 1989 Oscar-winning animated colossal, which Disney has decided to replicate with real actors and which will be released in cinemas on May 26, 2023..

The film, shot partly in Sardinia, is directed by Rob Marshall and stars 22-year-old Halle Bailey as the rebellious young mermaid Ariel. The short teaser of the new film was premiered on Friday at the D23 Expo in Los Angeles, the event dedicated to the news of the magical world of the Walt Disney Company. In the video, which lasts just under a minute and a half and which has already reached almost seven million views, we see the Little Mermaid moving in the water to the tune of the song “Part of Your World”, one of the most beautiful of the wonderful soundtrack. of the animated film set underwater. At the end, in a few frames in the foreground, Halle Bailey demonstrates her vocal range by singing a few words of the song: “Out of the sea, wish I could be … part of that world”.